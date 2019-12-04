Entries Open for 2020 ISG Digital Case Study Book

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it is accepting submissions for the 2020 ISG Digital Case Study Book.

The third edition e-book will feature the 25 most impactful and innovative digital transformations of the past year, chosen by an expert ISG digital review committee from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide. Entries will be accepted through January 31, 2020, and winners will be announced in March. The e-book will be published by ISG Research in May 2020.

"More than 70 transformative enterprise-provider partnerships were submitted for our 2019 Digital Case Study Book, ranging from the use of Agile and DevOps methodologies by global banking and financial services companies, to big data and machine learning technologies that dynamically price international flights, to a small startup helping clients deploy blockchain technologies," said Paul Reynolds, partner and chief research officer for ISG. "We look forward to building on the success of our first two editions with a 2020 book that spotlights new enterprise-provider methods for fueling innovation, growth and transformation."

Each case study submission is evaluated within a standard assessment framework, including interviews with the enterprise clients involved and assessments of the impact of each transformation on the client's business. The ISG digital review committee also indexes each digital case study on the basis of its uniqueness, complexity, results, and the provider's commitment to the success of its clients, as demonstrated through flexibility, collaboration, investments or commercial innovations.

"The providers and enterprises who achieved breakthrough successes this year deserve recognition for the advances their projects made," Reynolds said. "The ISG Digital Case Study Book also serves as a powerful learning tool for all industry players, who can leverage the book's digital insights, examples of enterprise agility and digital backbone solutions in their own digital transformation projects."

ISG will host a live ISG Smartalks™ webinar on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, to discuss the evaluation process, timelines, terms and key benefits for providers who participate in the 2020 Digital Case Study Book. Click here to register for the webinar, or contact ISG for more information.

