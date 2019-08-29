Entries Open Now For The AKC National Championship Presented By Royal Canin

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the 2019 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, which returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) North/South Concourse this December 14th and 15th. Entries are also open for the 3rd annual AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, which will take place on Friday, December 13th at the OCCC. Both premium lists and all event updates can be found by visiting the AKC National Championship event page.

The AKC National Championship is one of the world's premiere dog events. It is the largest dog show in the United States and the only show hosted by the American Kennel Club. The National Championship is held in conjunction with the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, AKC Meet the Breeds® and Junior competitions in Conformation, Agility, Obedience and Rally®, and showcases more than 5,000 of the top national and international canine athletes in the world.

Hotel room blocks are open for those traveling to the event. Visit the AKC National Championship Hotel and Travel page for more information.

For those who can't be in Orlando in person, event coverage will be highlighted on AKC.tv. AKC.tv is available online, on the AKC.tv app and Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Altice.

Schedule of Events: December 10th – 15th

Tuesday December 10

Space Coast KC of Palm Bay Dog Show

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Wednesday December 11

Brevard Kennel Club Dog Show

FSS / Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Thursday December 12

Central Florida Kennel Club Dog Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

AKC Canine Health Foundation Canines & Cocktails Reception

Friday December 13

Specialty Shows/Group Shows

FSS/Miscellaneous Breeds Open Show

Orlando Dog Training Club Obedience & Rally Trial

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Breeds & Groups

AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC/DJAA Advanced Judges Institute for Sporting and Non-Sporting Groups

Judging Junior Showmanship Seminar

Saturday December 14

AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin (Daytime and Evening events)

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

AKC Juniors Classic – Obedience & Rally

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals – Best NOHS in Show (Evening event)

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC Meet The Breeds®

Sunday December 15

AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin (Daytime and Evening events)

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

AKC Juniors Classic – Obedience & Rally

NADD/AKC Diving Dogs

AKC Meet The Breeds®

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

