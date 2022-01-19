Entrinsic Bioscience Demonstrates Breakthrough GI Barrier Benefits

"Our platform has demonstrated potential to become a new modality of health & wellness. We believe it's a game changer." Tweet this

EBS Chairman & CEO Stephen Gatto discussed the significance of the results: "This is another important clinical demonstration of the EBS science platform's ability to deliver specific, targeted benefits which can meaningfully enhance human health and wellness. Our results suggest that GI barrier protectors, such as VS-001 and VS-006, can repair physiological gastrointestinal homeostasis after acute and chronic injury."

Gatto explained that a damaged gut lining, commonly known as "leaky gut," allows increasing amounts of toxins and pathogens to enter the body and spread throughout the bloodstream. This can precipitate an inflammatory response which, over time, can result in damage to organs, contribute to the progression of illnesses, and aggravate autoimmune conditions.

Gatto added that maintaining proper barrier function in the gut is the first critical step toward facilitating a healthy microbiome. He added, "Tight barriers help to keep the microflora in place so they can play their role. It allows the uptake of essential nutrients and immune sensing, while being restrictive against pathogenic molecules and bacteria." Noting that "Managing barrier function has been identified as key to addressing a number of health-related maladies in the gut, lung and skin," he summarized: "Our platform has demonstrated potential to become a new modality of health & wellness. We believe it's a game changer."

Previous successful translation of the platform includes Enterade® Advanced Oncology Formula, EBS's first commercial product. Enterade is clinically proven to significantly reduce the side effects patients experience during cancer treatment and is supported by 4 published, peer-reviewed clinical studies. It has already been used by over 40,000 patients undergoing treatment at more than 200 top-rated cancer centers within the United States.

About Entrinsic Bioscience

Entrinsic Bioscience (EBS) is a pioneering life science company that combines its proprietary IP platform and discovery engine to deliver patented next generation functional ingredients and product innovations designed to provide multiple consumer health and wellness benefits. Through proprietary bio-mapping and electrophysiology techniques, the EBS platform harnesses the body's natural processes to restore, protect, and enhance health and wellness.

Contact: Joe Del Regno, [email protected]

SOURCE entrinsic bioscience