entrinsic bioscience Expands GI Health Program with Appointment of Renowned Barrier Function Expert Dr. Jerrold Turner as New Scientific Advisor

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- entrinsic bioscience (EBS), a company pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology, today announced the appointment of Jerrold Turner, M.D., Ph.D., to expand its groundbreaking efforts in gut health, particularly barrier function. EBS is a recognized leader in the development and commercialization of disruptive, science-derived amino-acid technologies that are clinically-proven to deliver better health outcomes in a broad range of wellness and therapeutic areas including gut health, hydration, skin and respiratory health.

Dr. Turner brings over 25 years of experience to EBS, having led an NIH and foundation-funded research program focused on gastrointestinal mucosal barrier function. The program aims to understand the molecular mechanisms that build and maintain mucosal barriers to define the impact of barrier regulation and dysregulation on health and disease. Dr. Turner's work has led to fundamental advances that have generated new paradigms of mucosal barrier regulation in gastrointestinal physiology and pathobiology.

"Barrier function is one of the most important aspects of maintaining total body health, and in particular, the impact of the gut-brain and gut-lung connection is becoming increasingly better understood. Adding Dr. Turner's clinical expertise and experience in GI and barrier function will accelerate our advances in gut health in a way that will impact several immediate opportunities," said Stephen Gatto, CEO of entrinsic bioscience. "Our studies thus far demonstrate that our proprietary platform can have a profound effect on barrier function and GI health, in turn providing significant insights into possible disease intercepts which may allow for better treatment paradigms and outcomes. We welcome Dr. Turner and look forward to working with him in translating our research into clinical practice via potential treatments for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, and other serious GI disorders with high unmet medical need."

"I am impressed by the work being done at entrinsic bioscience and I welcome this opportunity to partner with the entrinsic team," said Dr. Turner. "I have long believed that barrier function has a profound effect on a variety of disease states and entrinsic's work may provide the key to addressing several GI disorders."

EBS is a consumer bioscience business pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology to bring groundbreaking products to three large market segments: Beverages, Skin Care, and Pharmaceuticals (via RxAAs: patented Prescription Amino Acids). The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Cellular Transport and Signaling (ACTS) protein modulation technology is a clinically proven, highly customizable platform for improving health and wellness and addressing serious disease states (including potentially groundbreaking treatments for celiac disease, Crohn's, IBS, colitis, cystic fibrosis GI complications and other GI disorders with high unmet medical need). www.entrinsicbioscience.com

