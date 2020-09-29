entrinsic bioscience Puts Its Rapid Hydration Breakthrough to the Test at World's Leading University for Exercise Science

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- entrinsic bioscience (EBS), a company pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology, today announced the initiation of a clinical hydration trial at the renowned United Kingdom's Loughborough University to demonstrate the superiority of EBS's advanced glucose-free formula to hydrate significantly faster than traditional sports drinks. EBS is a recognized leader in the development and commercialization of disruptive, science-derived amino-acid technologies that are clinically proven to deliver faster and longer lasting hydration and better health outcomes in a broad range of wellness and therapeutic areas including gut health, hydration, skin and respiratory health.

"EBS's advanced rapid hydration breakthrough is sugar free and is proven to hydrate faster than water and traditional sports drinks, delivering a competitive advantage to athletes. The results of this trial will add to our clinical evidence base and illustrate the value of our formula to consumers, potentially shifting the entire hydration industry," said Stephen Gatto, CEO of entrinsic bioscience. "This could also be the answer that consumers have been looking for – a sugar-free functional hydration beverage unlike anything on the market."

"This study of one of our proprietary and patented amino acid formulations is designed to show that we can significantly increase the speed of hydration, without the need for glucose as a carrier. Studies show that hydration helps ensure optimal physical performance by decreasing heart rate and lowering body temperature," added Dr. Robert Kenefick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at entrinsic bioscience.

The Loughborough study will further explore EBS's demonstrated hydration superiority to other beverages. Published studies conducted by Penn State, Sonoma State, and The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine show EBS's formula outperforms water and sports drinks. Scientific data indicates the formula may also help prevent heat stroke. If successful, EBS believes it has the potential to create a new category in the $165 billion beverage industry: hyper absorptive beverages.

The study is headed by Dr. Lewis James, a leading expert in hydration science, and will be a randomized, double-blind clinical trial that compares the speed of hydration of leading sports drinks against EBS's patented amino acid formulation using a deuterium-based tracer technique.

For more information on the study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (ID: NCT04509388).

About entrinsic bioscience Inc.

EBS is a consumer bioscience business pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology to bring groundbreaking products to three large market segments: Beverages, Consumer Health, and Pharmaceuticals (via RxAAs: patented Prescription Amino Acids). The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Cellular Transport and Signaling (ACTS) protein modulation technology is a clinically proven, highly customizable platform for improving health and wellness and addressing serious disease states (including potentially groundbreaking treatments for celiac disease, Crohn's, IBS, colitis, cystic fibrosis GI complications and other GI disorders with high unmet medical need). www.entrinsicbioscience.com

Contact entrinsic bioscience:

Stephen Gatto

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

781-352-5459

Media Contact:

Emily Wong or Holly Hancock

MacDougall

[email protected]

617-653-6150

SOURCE entrinsic bioscience