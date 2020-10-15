entrinsic bioscience Secures U.S. Patent Grant for Breakthrough Respiratory Disease Program

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- entrinsic bioscience (EBS), a company pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. (USPN) 10,758,507 ('507 patent) for novel therapeutic formulations in the treatment of a range of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. EBS is a recognized leader in the development and commercialization of disruptive, science-derived biocatalyst technologies that are clinically proven to deliver better health outcomes in a broad range of wellness and therapeutic areas, including gut health, hydration, skin and respiratory health. The company is the first to discover that precise combinations of natural biocatalysts can act as cell signalers to modulate transport membrane proteins to improve cell function, and has acquired strong patent protection for novel combinations of its key compounds. The new patent expands the company's global intellectual property portfolio to 12 key patent families leading to 6 U.S. patents, 43 global issued patents and 45 pending/published patent applications across 20 countries and regions, including the U.S., Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

The '507 patent is directed to methods for preventing and treating lung complications induced by radiation using EBS's proprietary biocatalyst formulations, complementing previously issued USPN 10,350,185 for improving lung function. EBS's respiratory health program has ongoing efforts in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a major cause of death in COVID-19 patients, cystic fibrosis and allergic rhinitis. EBS co-founder Dr. Sadasivan Vidyasagar and CEO Stephen Gatto recently received the 2020 Invention of the Year award by the University of Florida for their work in COVID-19.

"Intellectual property is fundamental to our company's growth and success, as it not only protects our innovations, but it also creates value for our global partners as we examine multiple applications synergistically with each new discovery," said Gatto. "This new patent grant reinforces EBS's position as a leader in the field of prescription amino acids (RxAAs) as potential therapeutics for a range of respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders that are not adequately addressed by current treatment options."

"We are pleased with EBS's expansive patent portfolio as it reflects our rigorous scientific research program and achievements," said Dr. Robert Kenefick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at entrinsic bioscience. "This new patent highlights our continued commitment to providing novel solutions to some of the most unmet needs in respiratory care. I am very proud of our research team and their tireless efforts in expanding our scientific range and their applications."

About entrinsic bioscience Inc.

EBS is a consumer bioscience business pioneering a next generation protein modulation technology to bring groundbreaking products to three large market segments: Beverages, Skin Care, and Pharmaceuticals (via RxAAs: patented Prescription Amino Acids). The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Cellular Transport and Signaling (ACTS) protein modulation technology is a clinically proven, highly customizable platform for improving health and wellness and addressing serious disease states (including potentially groundbreaking treatments for celiac disease, Crohn's, IBS, colitis, cystic fibrosis GI complications and other GI disorders with high unmet medical need). www.entrinsicbioscience.com

Contact entrinsic bioscience:

Stephen Gatto

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

781-352-5459

Media Contact:

Emily Wong or Holly Hancock

MacDougall

[email protected]

617-653-6150

SOURCE entrinsic bioscience