Entrinsic Health Solutions and Markey Cancer Center Announce Publication of Neuroendocrine Tumor Clinical Data in 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings

"More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are living with neuroendocrine cancers and many suffer from long-term, chronic diarrhea – sometimes seen up to 20 times a day. This is a debilitating condition and significantly limits quality of life. Furthermore, current treatment options are limited for these patients," said Leslie Mirani, Vice President of Oncology at Entrinsic Health Solutions. "The data from this study reinforce previous scientific findings and further demonstrate that enterade can reduce diarrhea in cancer patients, leading to a marked improvement in the patient's overall quality of life and a healthier gastrointestinal (GI) system – with no sugar to cause GI dysfunction."

"This study shows that enterade can be an effective alternative for patients with NET-related diarrhea, who need better treatment options," said Aman Chauhan, MD, Hematology and Oncology Fellow at the University of Kentucky. "The proprietary combination of critical amino acids and electrolytes in enterade uniquely addresses the core contributors to NET-related diarrhea, dehydration, and compromised GI functioning."

The purpose of this pilot study was to evaluate if enterade could reduce diarrhea frequency in NET patients. enterade was provided to 35 NET patients at Markey Cancer Center. Patients consumed an 8 oz bottle of enterade twice/day for one week. Anti-diarrheal efficacy data was available on 23 patients at the time of abstract submission. Results showed:

73% (17/23) of NET patients reported improvement in diarrhea

52% (12/23) reported more than 50% reduction in diarrhea frequency

A prospective Phase II study of enterade in neuroendocrine tumor patients with quality of life limiting diarrhea is planned. To read the full abstract on the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings website, visit: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164266/abstract.

About enterade®

enterade is a first-in-class, glucose-free medical food that is composed of five critical amino acids (Valine, Aspartic Acid, Serine, Threonine, Tyrosine) and electrolytes (potassium and sodium) to help manage debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) side effects. With no sugar to exacerbate the GI tract, enterade supports the small bowel's ability to absorb fluids, nutrients, and electrolytes and leads to improved digestive function. By helping to restore normal GI function, enterade reduces diarrhea and dehydration, leading to a significant improvement in the patient's overall quality of life and a healthier GI tract. For more information, please visit us at www.enterade.com and connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Entrinsic Health Solutions

Entrinsic Health Solutions, Inc., is an innovative health sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of amino acid-based medical technologies to address critical digestive health, nutrition and hydration related health issues. The Company's proprietary Amino Acid Coupled Transport (A₂CT) Technology platform leverages gold-standard science and game-changing amino acid technology to address critical digestive and hydration-related health issues. A₂CT technology uses select amino acids to facilitate active transport of electrolytes throughout the body, which delivers rapid hydration, decreased gut permeability and improved nutrient absorption, supporting long-term digestive health. For more information, please visit us at www.entrinsichealth.com.

About University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center

Markey Cancer Center has provided state-of-the-art cancer care for more than 20 years, and is the only cancer center in Kentucky designated by the National Cancer Institute. In August 2017, Markey was designated as one of the Top 50 Cancer Centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Its expert teams of physicians, nurses and other health care providers have experience working with patients in a compassionate and caring environment.

Contact:

ehs@entrinsichealth.com

781-352-5450

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrinsic-health-solutions-and-markey-cancer-center-announce-publication-of-neuroendocrine-tumor-clinical-data-in-2018-asco-annual-meeting-proceedings-300652017.html

SOURCE Entrinsic Health Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.entrinsichealth.com

