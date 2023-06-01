Entrinsik Appoints Madhavi W. Chandra as Chief Product Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik (https://entrinsik.com), a leading global provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced the promotion of Madhavi W. Chandra to the position of Chief Product Officer (CPO). This strategic move demonstrates Entrinsik's commitment to accelerating innovation and driving growth through cutting-edge product development. Chandra will work closely with CEO Brad Leupen, collaborating on company strategy and initiatives, and charting the course for its suite of products.

Chandra, a seasoned veteran in product management and technology leadership, has been with Entrinsik for almost ten years, most recently serving as Director of Product Management. As CPO, she will be responsible for overseeing the entire product portfolio and ensuring that Entrinsik continues to deliver innovative and market-leading solutions.

"Madhavi's deep understanding of our products, customers, and the market has been a driving force behind the success of Entrinsik's product offerings," said Brad Leupen, CEO of Entrinsik. "Her exceptional leadership and vision make her the ideal candidate to take on this critical role in shaping the future of our company, and I am looking forward to shaping the future of Entrinsik with her."

During her tenure at Entrinsik, Chandra has been instrumental in the development and launch of key products, including the award-winning Informer 5, a self-service data discovery and analytics platform. She also started and led the highly successful Informer Advisory Council, which accelerates Informer innovation and development. She has consistently demonstrated her ability to identify customer needs and spearhead innovative solutions to address them.

"I am truly honored and excited to be taking on this new role as Chief Product Officer," said Chandra. "I am committed to driving innovation, strengthening our product portfolio, and delivering value to our customers. I look forward to working with the talented team at Entrinsik to continue to build upon our reputation as a market leader."

Prior to joining Entrinsik, Chandra held leadership positions at several high-profile technology companies where she gained valuable experience in product management, software development, and business strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering from The University of Miami, a Master of Computer Engineering, and a PhD in Computer Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. She has also been an Adjunct Professor at North Carolina State University since 2013.

About Entrinsik

Founded in 1984, Entrinsik is a global leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions. It's flagship cloud product, Informer, empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting capabilities, all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards. Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.entrinsik.com.

