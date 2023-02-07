Entrinsik Board Announces New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik (https://entrinsik.com) announced today that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Brad Leupen as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Entrinsik's Board of Directors. Brad Leupen, a software technology veteran, has served as Entrinsik's Chief Technology Officer since he joined the company in 1997. Doug Leupen, Entrinsik's founder, has retired from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Doug Leupen has served as Chief Executive Officer since founding Entrinsik in 1984. Under Doug's leadership, Entrinsik has grown from a two-person startup to become a global leader in business intelligence and course registration management, serving the largest and most influential higher education organizations in the world. During his leadership, the company has also been recognized multiple times as one of the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data and has become a technology pioneer, bringing innovative solutions to the market. Entrinsik products are now used by over 3,000 organizations every day.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Entrinsik since founding the company in 1984 and I am incredibly proud of how our team has worked together to build products that our customers love," said Doug Leupen. "I believe our strong customer focus has been the key to our continued success for nearly forty years."

"The Board and I are confident that Brad is the right person to build on this momentum," Doug Leupen continued. "Brad's appointment and the strategic transition announced today are the culmination of a succession plan that the Board and I have been engaged in for the past several years. We are lucky to have Brad as our next CEO."

Brad has been with Entrinsik since 1997 when he joined as CTO after graduating from Harvard University with an A.B. in Computer Science. He played a key role in establishing Entrinsik's technological superiority in business intelligence with the successful design and release of the Informer product suite. Launched in 2017, Informer 5 is a cloud-based multitenant reporting and analytics platform designed for consumers and OEM partners. Entrinsik seeks to leverage Brad's experience building successful teams as it enters a new phase of growth.

"I know that I speak for everyone at Entrinsik in thanking my dad for his leadership and tireless commitment to the company. He has held a steady hand on the tiller through economic ups and downs over the past 39 years. He has dedicated his life to Entrinsik and its employees," said Brad Leupen. "I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company. We have an exceptionally talented team at Entrinsik that is focused on continued innovation for our products and unlocking new markets for future growth opportunities. I'm looking forward to leading this great company through its next chapter and helping customers and partners benefit from our amazing products."

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Entrinsik Enrole drives many of the nation's largest continuing education organizations. Over 3,000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or visit www.entrinsik.com.

