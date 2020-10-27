Entrinsik Dominates in BARC - BI & Analytics 2021 Survey

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik, Inc., the leader in intuitive business intelligence, achieved an outstanding 40 top rankings and overall best price to value of all 33 products analyzed in the BI & Analytics 2021 Survey. The BI & Analytics 2021 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end users. In total, 2,591 people responded to a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, 33 products (or groups of products) are analyzed in detail.



"The survey results for Informer are fantastic," said Doug Leupen, Founder and CEO of Entrinsik. "Our customer first mindset is the key to our success, we put ourselves in their shoes and ask what do they need the software to accomplish, how can we make onboarding easy and what support will they need to be successful."

Top Rated Price To Value



Awarded as the best price to value in the entire survey, Informer provides a unique opportunity in the current business environment where business budgets are tight, and every dollar must go further. Customers can solve their data analysis challenges to make informed decisions with an intuitive self-service product.

Top Rated Vendor Support



At Entrinsik we recognize that software is most successful when operated by effective users, so we have developed a robust support team to help our users through all aspects, from beginner to expert to make sure that they are receiving the full value from Informer.

Top Rated Customer Satisfaction



One thing that survey respondents made clear is that they love Informer for data analytics. Informer is built for our customers, so we take great pride in being top rated with 100% customer satisfaction.



BARC's BI & Analytics 2021 Survey Results



About Entrinsik



Entrinsik (https://entrinsik.com) develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Entrinsik Enrole drives many of the nation's largest continuing education organizations. Over 1000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day. For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or visit www.entrinsik.com.



