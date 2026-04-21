Entrinsik Wins Ellucian Partner Award for Innovation Excellence

Recognized as the most innovative partner across Ellucian's global ecosystem for governed AI transforming the student experience

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsik, a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced it has been selected by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, as the winner of the Ellucian Partner Award for Innovation Excellence, recognizing its Informer AI platform as the standout innovation across Ellucian's entire global partner ecosystem. The award was presented at the Ellucian Partner Reception during Ellucian Live 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Ellucian Partner Awards recognize partners who demonstrate outstanding achievement and innovation in supporting Ellucian's shared customers. Selected from across all partner focus areas, technologies, and customer outcomes, the Innovation Excellence award represents Ellucian's recognition of the most impactful and forward -looking innovation in its ecosystem.

Entrinsik's Innovation Excellence award recognizes Informer AI — governed AI built on top of Entrinsik's Informer business intelligence platform — for its transformative impact on how students, faculty, and staff at Ellucian institutions access trusted, personalized intelligence.

Informer has been deeply integrated with the Ellucian ecosystem for years, with hundreds of institutions relying on the platform for reporting and analytics against data from Ellucian Student, powered by Banner and Colleague. Unlike generic AI tools, Informer AI is grounded in authoritative institutional data from the Ellucian Student platform, LMS, and other systems that power an institution, ensuring every response is contextual, secure, and traceable.

The award reflects live, in-production implementations delivering measurable results, including:

96% student satisfaction rating for campus portal AI implementations

70% reduction in Financial Aid follow-up issues at orientation

75% decrease in unpaid graduation fees

24/7 personalized student support delivered without additional staff

Informer AI Assistants also power 1-to-1 AI Tutors for every student, personalized to their academic profile and course materials, along with companion AI Instructor Assistants that support teaching and student engagement.

At California Lutheran University, "Ask Gumby," a campus-wide governed AI Assistant built on Informer delivers personalized support to students, faculty, and staff and earned the 2025 Tambellini Group Future Campus Award for its impact on learning outcomes and experience. At Coker University, the "Striker" assistant demonstrates that the same governed AI framework scales effectively for smaller institutions, providing students with real-time access to academic and institutional information through a single interface.

Informer AI is built on Entrinsik's deeply integrated relationship with the Ellucian ecosystem. The platform is Ellucian SaaS Verified for both Colleague and Banner and deploys natively within Ellucian Experience, inheriting existing roles, permissions, and governance. This ensures secure, compliant access to institutional data without additional systems or workflows.

"Winning the Ellucian Innovation Excellence Award is one of the most meaningful recognitions in Entrinsik's history," said Brad Leupen, CEO of Entrinsik. "To be selected for Innovation Excellence is something our entire team takes tremendous pride in. This validates a fundamentally different approach to AI in higher education — governed, data-driven, and built on a foundation institutions already trust. Informer AI delivers personalized intelligence to students, faculty, and staff without compromising the governance institutions depend on. We are deeply grateful to Ellucian for this recognition, to the institutions that are leading the way with us, and to our team who made it possible."

"This award reflects deliberate choices we made early on," said Madhavi W. Chandra, chief product & strategy officer at Entrinsik. "When every other company was racing to ship generic AI chatbots, we invested in building governed AI on top of our Informer BI platform. Because Informer AI is rooted in institutional data and integrated directly with Ellucian systems, it works across the entire campus — from students to administrators — and scales from one institution to the next. That's what excites me most is the scalability. What works at Cal Lutheran works at Coker. What works for students works for admissions. We've built a blueprint for governed AI in higher education, and this award from Ellucian tells us the blueprint is right. This is just the beginning. The innovation we're delivering with our institutional partners today is laying the foundation for outcomes we haven't even imagined yet, and we can't wait to help institutions get there."

This recognition builds on a growing track record of industry validation for Entrinsik and its institutional partners, including the 2025 Tambellini Group Future Campus Award for California Lutheran University's implementation, and recently the 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards, where Entrinsik's Informer platform was recently named "Data Solution of the Year for Education"

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Learn more at https://entrinsik.com

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes. For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

SOURCE Entrinsik