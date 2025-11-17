Entro Communications Appoints Hunter Tura as Chief Creative Officer

Creative design veteran furthers company mission to reimagine experiential design and drive the next-generation of enhanced experiences

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entro Communications ("Entro"), a global leader in experiential branding and wayfinding design, today announced the appointment of Hunter Tura as Chief Creative Officer (CCO). This strategic hire reinforces Entro's commitment to design excellence and its leadership position in shaping how people experience and interact with the built environment.

The newly-created position marks Entro's first strategic hire under the leadership of CEO John Campanella, who was hired this summer following an investment led by Astria Elevate LP. Tura, a 25-year design veteran and former CEO of The Creative Organization and Bruce Mau Design, will play a critical role in driving Entro's design excellence and technology to create more personalized, data-driven experiential solutions that enhance how people interact with spaces and each other.

As Chief Creative Officer, Tura will oversee Entro's creative strategy and vision across all studios, ensuring the continued delivery of thoughtful, innovative, and meaningful solutions for clients worldwide. He will also play a key role in fostering a culture of design excellence and collaboration within the firm.

"Entro is hard at work redefining how people experience the world through design and technology, and Hunter's arrival marks a massive step forward in how Entro will further its vision of becoming the authors of tomorrow's world-class experiences," said Campanella. "With Hunter and our stellar creative team, we are well on our way to achieving that vision. There are many more exciting things to come."

Tura brings a wealth of creative experience, having worked with leading organizations such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lucid Motors, Changi Airport Group, the Victoria & Albert Museum, Netflix, Audi, Asics, Lululemon, Allstate, Samsung, Unilever, and Sonos. He is widely recognized for advancing the intersection of design, strategy, and storytelling through impactful, large-scale projects, Tura has also been the curator of the Canada Pavilion at the 2018 London Design Biennale, a member of the Presidential Design Awards Jury in Singapore in 2017, and a juror for the 2019 Florence Design Biennale. He has served on the design faculty of Designskolen Kolding, the University of California, and Columbia University, and has lectured at universities and conferences worldwide. He appeared as a commentator in the 2017 documentary "Design Canada."

"I am honored to join Entro at a moment of tremendous opportunity," said Tura. "The firm's legacy of blending design intelligence with cultural impact aligns deeply with my own creative philosophy. I look forward to working alongside an exceptional team to shape the future of experiential branding and wayfinding."

Hunter is a graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he completed his thesis under the direction of Rem Koolhaas; he also holds a BA from Haverford College in the Growth and Structure of Cities. Tura serves on the Alumni Council for the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and has previously served on the Design Council for IE Business School in Madrid and on the Board of Trustees at the Van Alen Institute in New York.

About Entro Communications

Entro is a globally recognized experiential design firm specializing in placemaking, wayfinding, and branded environments. With offices in New York, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, Entro partners with leading organizations worldwide across healthcare, sports and entertainment, transportation, aviation, education, corporate/commercial, cultural, and civic sectors to create spaces that connect, inspire, and engage—now leveraging digital and data-driven technologies to shape the future of user experience and brand engagement.

SOURCE Entro Communications