Entrupy Joins Jewelers Mutual® Group to Deliver AI-Powered Luxury Authentication to Pawn Businesses Across the U.S.

The alliance with Jewelers Mutual and its general agency, JM Insurance Agency Partners, gives pawnbroker clients access to Entrupy's industry-leading authentication platform.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrupy, the global leader in AI-powered luxury goods authentication, announced a strategic alliance with Jewelers Mutual® Group and its general agency business, JM Insurance Agency Partners (JMIAP), to make its authentication platform available to pawn businesses nationwide. Through this collaboration, JMIAP clients gain preferred access to Entrupy's technology, enabling pawnbrokers to verify the authenticity of luxury goods at the point of acquisition and lending, with 99.8% accuracy and results in minutes.

The global counterfeit luxury goods market is an estimated $450 billion problem, and pawnbrokers sit at one of its most exposed intersections. Every day, pawn operators make fast, high-stakes calls on the legitimacy of designer handbags, luxury accessories, and branded goods, often with nothing but experience and instinct to go on. One convincing fake can erase weeks of margin. Entrupy replaces guesswork with proof: every item verified with the platform receives a Certificate of Authenticity backed by a 100% money-back guarantee.

"Pawnbrokers are among the most active handlers of luxury goods in the resale economy, and they've needed a tool like this for a long time," said Vidyuth Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Entrupy. "Joining forces with Jewelers Mutual Group and JMIAP gives us the ideal channel to reach these businesses at scale. When authentication and insurance come together, pawnbrokers can operate with a level of confidence that simply wasn't possible before."

Entrupy's platform guides users through a step-by-step scanning workflow via a mobile app. The proprietary software captures hundreds of images of an item's surface: stitching, material texture, hardware, logo details. Entrupy's AI compares each one to a curated database of authentic and counterfeit goods. Authentication results are returned in minutes. The resulting COA can be shared digitally with customers, used to support loan or purchase decisions, or stored alongside insurance documentation for complete item recordkeeping.

"Authentication and insurance have always been two sides of the same coin for luxury goods," said Mike Alexander, President at Jewelers Mutual Group. "By bringing Entrupy's technology to our pawn business clients, we're giving them a competitive edge, and giving their customers a new standard of confidence when walking through the door."

The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Entrupy's reach into the pawn industry and underscores the growing convergence of authentication, insurance, and luxury asset management. For pawn businesses served through JMIAP, the message is clear: Authenticated. Insured. Protected.

See Entrupy in Action at Pawn Expo 2026

Pawnbrokers and industry professionals are invited to visit Entrupy and JM Insurance Agency Partners at Pawn Expo 2026, July 20–23, 2026 at Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stop by Entrupy's booth 314 for a live demonstration of the AI authentication platform, meet the team, and discover how to put this technology to work in your pawn operation.

Explore Entrupy at Entrupy.com and connect with a JMIAP agent at the show.

ABOUT ENTRUPY

Entrupy is the world's leading AI-powered authentication solution for luxury goods. Since 2012, hundreds of resellers, pawn shops, marketplaces, and e-commerce platforms worldwide have relied on Entrupy to verify luxury handbags, accessories, and footwear from more than 20 top brands with 99.86% accuracy. The platform recently expanded into apparel authentication, with new categories and capabilities shipping regularly. Every Entrupy Certificate of Authenticity is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Learn more at entrupy.com

ABOUT JM INSURANCE AGENCY PARTNERS

JM Insurance Agency Partners is a member company of Jewelers Mutual® Group, offering specialized insurance and business solutions to pawnbrokers, jewelers, and luxury goods businesses nationwide. Backed by Jewelers Mutual Group's 100+ years of industry expertise, JMIAP provides clients with coverage, tools, and the guidance of a trusted advisor designed for the unique risks and opportunities of their markets. Visit JMPartners.com to learn more.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL® GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Entrupy