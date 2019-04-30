EnTrust Funding Launches to Become a Trusted Partner in Mortgage Lending

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnTrust Funding (ETF) was launched to bring a fresh take on the mortgage lending industry, with no intentions to become the biggest in the industry but to become the best.

EnTrust Funding provides customers the tools, guidance and support to take control of their success in this changing mortgage environment. A core principal of ETF is to provide borrowers a world-class customer experience and a financial institution they trust to handle one of their most precious assets – their home.

"Having a 550 FICO score doesn't make you a bad person," says Chase Kimsey, Founding Partner and CEO of EnTrust Funding. "We're trying to separate ourselves from the industry by offering products that few other banks will."

EnTrust Funding offers an array of loans, including the standard conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA and reverse mortgages and USDA products, as well as a wide variety of specialty loan programs, including products that are tailored to those with low credit scores.

"It's been a rewarding journey, building a company dedicated to helping homeowners find financial freedom, by offering cost-saving products when other lenders have denied them," says John J. Presto, Founding Partner and President of EnTrust Funding.

EnTrust Funding's business plan is one that combines a family-centric work environment with an embrace of cutting-edge technologies. Their vision is to change how the mortgage industry conducts business by building long-lasting relationships with not only their customers but with the communities they serve. ETF has made philanthropy a cornerstone of their mission, with each branch committing to ongoing engagements, supporting children, veterans and the homeless.

To learn more about EnTrust Funding, please visit www.entrustfunding.com or call (480) 795-6306.

EnTrust Funding

EnTrust Funding, mortgage lending company based out of Scottsdale, AZ, with branches in Texas and Colorado.

