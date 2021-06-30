Entrust Global Group Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces for Women, 2021

NEW DELHI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrust Global Group, managers of global, high growth businesses spanning multiple industries including collectibles and gaming, healthcare, data services and enthusiast media, has been named to the inaugural list of Best Workplaces for Women, 2021 by The Economic Times. Honorees were recognized during a live virtual event.

Best Workplaces for Women 2021 features companies that have stepped forward to make a difference and have successfully created a new benchmark for diversity and inclusion in corporate India.

Criteria that needed to be met or exceeded for consideration included percentage of women in the overall workforce, representation across all levels of employment and leadership, zero tolerance sexual harassment policies, and flexible and remote working options for women.

"We're honored to have been recognized by The Economic Times," said Entrust CEO Sandeep Dua. "Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a priority and perfectly complements our core values which extend well beyond Entrust to each our of portfolio companies. I couldn't be prouder of our team and how they have embraced and enacted our vision."

Entrust was founded in 2008 by Dua, who is globally recognized for creating turnaround successes and scaling up businesses by enhancing the leadership potential of people and creating striking business opportunities driven through cross training and demonstrable experiences.

Built on the successful turnaround of Beckett Media, the No. 1 brand in sports collectibles, Entrust has continued to walk the path of global diversification through its continued focus on strategy, people, technology, marketing and innovation. The portfolio includes enthusiast brands Beckett, The Industry Summit, CBCS and Dragon Shield as well as significant holdings in health care, notably Eye Care Leaders, Alta Medical Management and Practice Builders.

For additional information on Entrust Global Group, visit https://www.entrustglobalgroup.com.

About Entrust Global Group

Founded in 2008, Entrust Global Group is based in Dallas, United States with offices in New Zealand, India, Denmark, Costa Rica, Ukraine, South Korea and the Philippines. Guided by strategically investing in people and businesses with the right mix of entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic and vision, Entrust nurtures positive change and global growth opportunities for organizations in collectibles and gaming, healthcare, data and HR services and enthusiast media. For more information about Entrust Global Group, visit https://www.entrustglobalgroup.com.

