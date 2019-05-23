EnTrust Global Surpasses $1.1 Billion in Investment Capital Raised with Blue Ocean Maritime Strategy

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnTrust Global, one of the world's largest hedge fund investors and a leading alternative asset manager headquartered in New York and London, announced today that its Blue Ocean Strategy has surpassed $1.1B in investment capital raised. The majority of Blue Ocean's capital has already been deployed, largely in senior secured loans, as well as junior loans and preferred equity transactions.

Led by maritime financing veteran and Blue Ocean Senior Managing Director & Portfolio Manager Svein Engh, Blue Ocean now employs a dedicated team of six experienced maritime investment professionals.

Gregg S. Hymowitz, Chairman and CEO of EnTrust Global said: "Achieving this important milestone is a testament to the success of our Blue Ocean direct lending strategy and team, and to the commitment of our global investors around the world."

"We are off to an excellent start for our maritime lending strategy," added Svein Engh. "Most of our loan transactions have been sourced directly to long standing clients of the team and we have deployed capital across multiple sectors. We have found the market very receptive to our strategy, and our ability to execute transactions timely and predictably has allowed us to close on and develop what we believe is a strong pipeline of investment opportunities. We look forward to continuing to grow the business and we are currently working on our third fund raise which is planned for later this year."

About EnTrust Global

EnTrust Global is a diversified alternative investment firm that manages money for institutions and private investors in 47 countries. EnTrust Global offers broad investment expertise - including opportunistic co-investments, private debt and real assets, multi-asset and multi-strategy portfolios, hedge fund strategies, and customized separate accounts.

About Blue Ocean

EnTrust Global launched Blue Ocean, a maritime financing vehicle, in June 2017. Blue Ocean actively deploys debt capital to shipowners around the world in a market environment deeply impacted by the retrenchment of banks as capital providers. The combination of this banking dislocation and currently prevailing low asset valuations has created an environment with improved pricing as well as strong downside protection for the fund's investments.

