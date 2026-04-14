enTrust Immediate Care Now Accepting Traditional Medicaid at Its Houston, TX 77055 Location

Houston's Premier Urgent Care Center and IV Infusion Therapy Clinic Expands Access to Medicaid Patients

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- enTrust Immediate Care, a leading urgent care center and IV infusion therapy clinic serving the Greater Houston area, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting Traditional Medicaid at its Houston, TX 77055 location.

This expansion reflects enTrust's continued commitment to increasing access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for the community. Eligible patients enrolled in Traditional Medicaid can now receive a wide range of urgent care services in a convenient, patient-centered environment.

As Houston's most trusted walk‑in clinic and urgent care center, enTrust Immediate Care offers comprehensive medical services for adults and children, including urgent care, sports medicine, occupational health, physician-administered IV infusion therapy, vitamin shots, diagnostic testing, and on‑site laboratory services. Accepting Traditional Medicaid reinforces the clinic's commitment to accessible, patient‑centered healthcare for the Houston community.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to Traditional Medicaid patients. Accepting Traditional Medicaid is an important step in expanding access to immediate, compassionate healthcare for Houston families," said Dr. Shelise Edwards, MD, FACEP, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and Medical Director of enTrust Immediate Care in Houston, TX.

"Every person in our community deserves prompt and professional medical attention, and we are honored to be a trusted resource for those who rely on Traditional Medicaid for their healthcare needs. We are proud to welcome Medicaid patients and continue delivering the high standard of care our community deserves," she continued.

Medicaid in Texas is delivered through two primary models: Traditional Medicaid, also known as Fee‑for‑Service Medicaid, is the original Medicaid program, jointly administered by the federal government and various states, including the State of Texas, and Medicaid Managed Care. enTrust Immediate Care accepts only Traditional Medicaid.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to Traditional Medicaid patients. Accepting Traditional Medicaid is an important step in expanding access to immediate, compassionate healthcare for Houston families."

Eligibility for Medicaid is based on income, household size, disability status, and other state‑defined criteria. Those who may qualify include low‑income adults, pregnant individuals, children, seniors, and people with disabilities. Traditional Medicaid is designed to ensure that vulnerable populations have access to essential healthcare services.

One of the most significant advantages of Traditional Medicaid is flexibility. Beneficiaries can visit any doctor, specialist, clinic, urgent care center, or hospital that accepts Medicaid — including enTrust Immediate Care — without being restricted to a specific network.

Patients with Traditional Medicaid can receive coverage for a wide range of services, including treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, pediatric urgent care, sports medicine, vaccinations, laboratory testing, diagnostic services such as EKGs, and other emergency‑related care.

A full list of healthcare services provided by enTrust Immediate Care is available on their website, www.entrustcare.com.

About enTrust Immediate Care

enTrust Immediate Care is Houston's premier modern urgent care center and IV Infusion Therapy Clinic, proudly serving the greater Houston community. The clinic offers a full range of urgent care and walk-in services for patients of all ages.

SOURCE enTrust Immediate Care