Entrust is named a 2021 Technology Leader in the User Authentication Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Entrust as the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global User Authentication market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Entrust and 30 other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. The study provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors.

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: User Authentication, 2021", driven by the growing market opportunity, User Authentication vendors are offering robust authentication solutions to provide real-time identification, authentication, and authorization of the users connected to applications and network resources. These solutions provide authorized users with secured access to the privileged resources, block unauthorized users in real-time and help to stop system damages, account takeovers, new account takeover, information stealing, fraudulent transactions, and such other cyberattacks. The primary capabilities of a User Authentication solution include Onboarding, Authorization Support, Analytics, Audit and Reporting, Single Sign On (SSO), and such others. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities differ between different vendors' offerings.

User Authentication vendors are increasingly looking at improving their market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. Following the massive rise in threats caused by the increased adoption of work-from-home culture, BYOD/WYOD ("Wear Your Own Device") policies, and increasing usage of IoT devices, vendors are implementing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and advanced analytics to provide a comprehensive solution that is capable of detecting, authenticating, and authorizing users who are accessing the network resources in real time.

Entrust enables trusted identities for workforces, consumers and citizens so they can engage securely and seamlessly with organizations of all sizes. The Entrust unified IAM portfolio enables a Zero Trust approach that helps protect against unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cyberattacks and fraudulent transactions. Entrust IAM enables high-assurance credential-based access, best-in-class multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), passwordless login, authorization and access management, URL/API protection, adaptive risk-based access and MFA/authentication, identity proofing, and secure portals to protect identities, payments, access, and privileged data. With off-the-shelf integrations, APIs, developer toolkits and user self-service tools, Entrust IAM is also easy to deploy and manage.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Entrust offers comprehensive user authentication capabilities through its identity and access management (IAM) suite to protect financial transactions, manage citizen IDs, and protect digital business through authentication, digital certificates, and secured communication. With IAM's key differentiators including high assurance credential-based access management, adaptive risk-based authentication policy engine with self-learning capabilities and multi-tier functionality, a broad range of authentication techniques with self-service support, and out-of-the-box integration with fraud detection, ID proofing, 3DS, and RASP to secure high compliance, Entrust delivers a strong technology value proposition." Sachin adds, "The company's ability to cater requirements of organizations of all sizes, industry expertise, innovative and robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and the company has been positioned as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: User Authentication, 2021."

"We continually invest in our best-in-class Entrust Identity solution, providing support for an unrivalled number of authenticators and use cases spanning consumer, citizen and workforce, including passwordless login with enhanced SSO and adaptive risk-based access, authorization and authentication," said James LaPalme, Vice President and General Manager, Identity at Entrust. "So, we are extremely honored to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the technology leader in user authentication for this achievement."

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they're crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it's no wonder the world's most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

