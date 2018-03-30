Entry Applications for Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2018 to Open on April 13

CHIBA, Japan, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21 (Sunday), 2018, the "Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2018" will be held in Chiba Prefecture right next to Tokyo. The event has attractive features such as an exhilarating feeling stemming from running just above the Tokyo Bay Aqualine Expressway that cuts across the Tokyo Bay, and more than 300,000 people cheering on the roadside. This time, a combined total of 17,000 runners in full-marathon, half-marathon and wheelchair half-marathon competitions will be recruited.
Entry applications for the Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2018 will open on April 13, (Friday).
(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201803292475/_prw_PI1lg_fy2LpL1H.jpg)
(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201803292475/_prw_PI2lg_6unSigAP.jpg)
1. Competition outline
(1) Date: Sunday, October 21, 2018
(2) Type of event / number of participants / time limit / entry fee
Type of event Number of participants Time limit Fee
Full Marathon 12,000 6 hours JPY12,500
Half marathon 5,000 3 hours 10 minutes JPY9,500
Wheelchair half marathon about 10 people 1 hour 5 minutes JPY9,500
2. Application process
For people with foreign nationality, it is possible to apply for entry in the foreign runner category.
(1) Application period:
From noon on April 13 (Friday) to 5 p.m. on May 8 (Tuesday)
* Excluding some special categories. Also, because the foreign runner category is on a first-come, first-served basis, entry applications will be closed when applicants reach the fixed number.
(2) Selection of participants
- Foreign runner category: up to 350 applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
- General category: If there are plenty of applicants, eligible participants will be decided by lot.
Application Guidelines (English):
http://chiba-aqualine-marathon.com/2018/en/application-guidelines/
Video introducing the Chiba Aqualine Marathon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMMerViy2cs
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entry-applications-for-chiba-aqualine-marathon-2018-to-open-on-april-13-300622092.html
SOURCE Chiba Aqualine Marathon Planning Committee
