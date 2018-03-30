Entry applications for the Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2018 will open on April 13, (Friday).

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201803292475/_prw_PI1lg_fy2LpL1H.jpg)

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/201803292475/_prw_PI2lg_6unSigAP.jpg)

1. Competition outline

(1) Date: Sunday, October 21, 2018

(2) Type of event / number of participants / time limit / entry fee

Type of event Number of participants Time limit Fee

Full Marathon 12,000 6 hours JPY12,500

Half marathon 5,000 3 hours 10 minutes JPY9,500

Wheelchair half marathon about 10 people 1 hour 5 minutes JPY9,500



2. Application process

For people with foreign nationality, it is possible to apply for entry in the foreign runner category.

(1) Application period:

From noon on April 13 (Friday) to 5 p.m. on May 8 (Tuesday)

* Excluding some special categories. Also, because the foreign runner category is on a first-come, first-served basis, entry applications will be closed when applicants reach the fixed number.

(2) Selection of participants

- Foreign runner category: up to 350 applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

- General category: If there are plenty of applicants, eligible participants will be decided by lot.

Application Guidelines (English):

http://chiba-aqualine-marathon.com/2018/en/application-guidelines/

Video introducing the Chiba Aqualine Marathon:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMMerViy2cs

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entry-applications-for-chiba-aqualine-marathon-2018-to-open-on-april-13-300622092.html

SOURCE Chiba Aqualine Marathon Planning Committee