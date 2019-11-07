Entry Process Opens for 2020 Global Franchise Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to celebrate brands working the hardest to advance the cause of international franchising, Global Franchise Magazine – an informative voice on worldwide franchising news and trends – announced today that it is accepting submissions for the third annual Global Franchise Awards.

With awards available across multiple categories, candidates will be judged on the following four values:

Has truly global intentions. The brand need not be established in many countries, rather has plans to go global. A great relationship between franchisor and franchisee. Regardless of a global presence, submitting brands should share how they demonstrate a high level of positive communication between franchisor and franchisee. An innovative marketing and promotions plan. Candidates will demonstrate a strategy designed to promote their global expansion plans online, in print and on social media channels. Has advanced the cause of international franchising. The submitting brand should showcase how it plans to exhibit at shows, join organizations, speak at events, etc. to advance the cause of international franchising.

Winners will be publicly recognized at an awards ceremony to be held at the International Franchise Association (IFA) convention in Orlando, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Winners receive a seal of approval they can utilize on their website and other materials to help attract franchisees and customers, as well as earning editorial coverage in the magazine.

"Being honored by Global Franchising Magazine symbolizes outstanding efforts in facilitating, growing and collaborating to improve international franchising opportunities," said James Fell, Editor of Global Franchise Magazine. "Earning the seal of approval from the magazine is a mark of excellence in the franchising sector."

The independent judging panel for the 2020 Global Franchise Awards features an array of franchise industry experts and leaders, including Pip Wilkins – CEO, British Franchise Association; Kay Ainsley – Managing Director, MSA Worldwide; Andrew Brattesani – Head of Franchising, HSBC UK; Torben L. Brodersen – CEO, German Franchising Association; Nicola Broadhurst – Partner and Head of Franchising, Retail and Hospitality, Stevens & Bolton LLP; Sherry McNeil, President & CEO, Canadian Franchise Association; and Chantal Zimmer, Executive Director, French Franchise Federation.

In addition to franchisors, the editorial team has decided to also honor franchise industry suppliers who demonstrate a commitment and outstanding service to promote the cause of international franchising. New categories include "Best Franchise Lawyers," "The Global Mentorship Award," "Best Franchise Consultants" and "Contribution to International Franchising." The magazine also added "The Global Mentorship Award," which will highlight a brand that offers consistent, valuable support to all franchisees, enabling and empowering them to build a successful global career within franchising.

Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly, winner of the 2019 "Best Property & Home Maintenance Franchise," said, "As a franchisor, a Global Franchise Award is a reflection of the fact that our efforts to be Neighborly in all that we do are resonating positively with a global audience. It motivates us to continue these efforts each day."

To enter, please visit https://www.globalfranchisemagazine.com/awards. Franchisors are welcome to enter for more than one award. There is a $299 submission fee for each entry. The deadline to enter is December 10, 2019.

ABOUT GLOBAL FRANCHISE MAGAZINE

Global Franchise is the only franchise magazine catering solely to international franchising. Distributed in business and first-class lounges at international air hubs around the world, it reports on the latest international franchising news, advice and trends, and places franchisors' messages before their target audience. For more information on Global Franchise Magazine, visit www.globalfranchisemagazine.com.

