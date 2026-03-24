EntTelligence Launches CAPTIVE to Deliver Verified Reach Measurement for In-Theater Advertising

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EntTelligence announced the launch of CAPTIVE, a new analytics platform designed to deliver verified reach measurement for in-theater advertising. Built on EntTelligence's proprietary theatrical data infrastructure and enhanced through the recent integration of MovieMeasure's audience measurement expertise, CAPTIVE introduces genuine reach analysis for cinema advertising.

The platform combines large-scale longitudinal audience datasets, AI-enabled analytics, and traditional research methodologies to provide advertisers, agencies, studios, and exhibitors with transparent, verifiable metrics within today's cross-platform media environment.

CAPTIVE provides the advertising industry with:

Genuine advertisement reach analysis of captive out-of-home viewing in theaters

Competitive reach metrics based on verified attendance

Detailed audience analysis including demographic overlays

Comprehensive marketing campaign evaluation and ROI analysis

Flexible deployment as a SaaS platform or API-based solution

For the advertising community, CAPTIVE offers a data-driven approach to planning and evaluating theatrical campaigns, allowing cinema advertising to be measured alongside other media channels. For studios and exhibitors, the service creates expanded opportunities to demonstrate the measurable value of the cinema environment and its highly engaged audiences.

"The cinema experience has always delivered highly engaged, premium audiences," said Steve Buck, Chief Strategy Officer & Partner, EntTelligence. "CAPTIVE allows advertisers to finally measure that audience with the same rigor they expect from other media channels. By combining advanced analytics, proprietary audience datasets, and modern data engineering, we're bringing greater insight to captive out of home audiences experiencing cinema advertising."

The platform is powered in part by the integration of MovieMeasure, a long-time leader in in-theater advertising measurement. The integration combines EntTelligence's theatrical data infrastructure with MovieMeasure's expertise in trailer performance and in-theater audience insights to create a unified measurement framework for cinema media.

"MovieMeasure has long focused on understanding how audiences engage with content in theaters," said Rakesh Nigam, CEO & Partner, EntTelligence. "Together with EntTelligence, MovieMeasure assets can now connect that audience insight directly to advertising reach through a scalable analytics platform designed to support agencies and brands."

Inquiries:

[email protected]

About EntTelligence

EntTelligence is a technology-driven entertainment data and analytics company providing actionable insights to studios, exhibitors, advertisers, and media stakeholders across the theatrical ecosystem. The company combines proprietary longitudinal audience datasets and AI-enabled analytics to deliver measurement and intelligence solutions designed for the modern media landscape.

About MovieMeasure

MovieMeasure is a respected technology-led trailer insights firm specializing in in-theater engagement and audience behavior analysis.

SOURCE EntTelligence