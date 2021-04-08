Entuity Software™ Recognized as Leader in G2 Spring Report

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entuity Software™ has been recognized as a Leader in the Network Management and Network Monitoring categories by the peer-to-peer software review company G2 in its Spring 2021 Report.

Entuity Software, a solution available exclusively through Park Place Technologies, is a powerful, easy-to-use enterprise network performance monitoring and diagnostic tool designed for IT organizations to maximize network performance and service availability.

Every quarter, G2 ranks products by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size , and social impact). Products in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. G2 publishes peer-to-peer reviews written by users – not paid commenters – to help its millions of website visitors navigate business technology.

Previously, Entuity Software was ranked as a High Performer on G2's Grid in the Network Monitoring category. This quarter, G2 has recognized Entuity Software as a Leader in the Network Management and Network Monitoring categories as a result of increased market penetration and high customer satisfaction.

Entuity Software was an award winner in multiple categories.

In the network management space, Entuity Software earned the highest " Ease of Doing Business With " rating in its category and was also recognized with the highest " Quality of Support " rating in its category.

" rating in its category and was also recognized with the highest " " rating in its category. In the network monitoring space, Entuity Software earned the highest "Users Likely to Recommend" rating in its category.

"The recognition reported by G2, garnered from end users, is a reflection of the innovation, emphasis on customer experiences, and hands-on hard work Park Place has invested in Entuity Software," said Kathie Lyons, Executive Vice President & General Manager of ParkView and Entuity. "We recognize the industry and market respect G2 has earned, and we are focused on continually raising Entuity Software's status for clients. What Entuity Software offers clients is resonating in the market today. We are finding that clients appreciate Entuity Software's all-in-one network performance and analytics software solution, Entuity Software's automated discovery, live topology mapping, performance monitoring and management, and dynamic dashboard and customizable reporting."

Entuity Software is an important element of Park Place's portfolio and a valuable tool for Park Place customers. Park Place is seeing many of its clients adding services from its DMSO portfolio into their environments. (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize)

About Park Place

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Its network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created the technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Its industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity SoftwareTM, and its Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jennifer Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

440-991-3105

Ryan Platten, Product Marketing Manager, ParkView & Entuity

[email protected]

800-838-3518 x5503266

SOURCE Park Place Technologies

Related Links

http://www.parkplacetechnologies.com

