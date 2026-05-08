Entwistle & Cappucci LLP and Saxena White P.A. Announce a Proposed Settlement in the Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Litigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE DIVISION

IN RE REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION

C.A. No. 3:25-cv-0018-EJR



District Judge Eli J. Richardson Mag. Judge Jeffery S. Frensley





IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED REVANCE SECURITIES, INCLUDING COMMON STOCK (CUSIP: 761330109; TICKER "RVNC") AND 1.75% FIXED COUPON CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES (CUSIP: 761330AB5), DURING THE PERIOD OF FEBRUARY 29, 2024 THROUGH THE CLOSE OF THE MERGER TRANSACTION WITH CROWN LABORATORIES, INC. ON FEBRUARY 6, 2025, INCLUSIVE (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD"), YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, that in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action"), a Settlement has been proposed for $17,000,000.00 in cash (the "Settlement"). A hearing will be held on August 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, before the Honorable Eli J. Richardson, at the United States District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Courtroom 5C, 719 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, for the purpose of determining whether: (i) the proposed Class should be certified for settlement purposes; (ii) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate, and therefore should be approved; (iv) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, and awards to Lead Plaintiffs pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4), should be granted; and (v) the judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE NET SETTLEMENT FUND. You may obtain a copy of the Stipulation, the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice") and the Proof of Claim Form at www.RevanceSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Revance Securities Settlement, c/o A.B. Data Ltd., P.O. Box 173120, Milwaukee, WI 53217; (877) 507-1390.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail, postmarked no later than August 28, 2026, or submit it online by that date. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein).

To exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must mail a written request for exclusion so that it will be received by July 13, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein), whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim. If you submit a valid request for exclusion, you will have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.

Any objection to the proposed Class, Settlement, the Plan of Allocation or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than July 13, 2026.2

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact the Claims Administrator by calling (877) 507-1390, or Lead Counsel at the following addresses:

ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP Andrew J. Entwistle, Esq. 500 West 2nd Street, Suite 1900 Austin, TX 78701 [email protected]





ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP Robert N. Cappucci, Esq. 230 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10169 [email protected] SAXENA WHITE P.A. Jonathan D. Lamet, Esq. 7777 Glades Road, Suite 300 Boca Raton, FL 33434 [email protected]

DATED: MAY 8, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

1 The capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as they have in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement ("Stipulation"). The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.RevanceSecuritiesSettlement.com (the "Settlement Website"), or by contacting Lead Counsel below. You may also access the Court docket in this case, for a fee, through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://ecf.tnmd.uscourts.gov, by visiting the office of the Clerk of the Court or by contacting the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel as described herein. For the precise terms of the Settlement, please see the Stipulation and/or the Notice.

2 You can ask the Court to deny approval by filing an objection. You cannot ask the Court to order a different settlement; the Court can only approve or deny the Settlement and cannot change the terms. If you file a timely written objection, you may, but are not required to, appear at the Settlement Hearing, either in person or through your own attorney. If you appear through your own attorney, you are responsible for hiring and paying that attorney. All written objections and supporting papers must clearly identify the case name and number (In re Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No. 3:25-cv-0018-EJR (M.D. Tenn.)), and include all information required by the Court as detailed in the Notice.

SOURCE Entwistle & Cappucci LLP and Saxena White P.A.