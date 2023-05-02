Entwistle & Cappucci LLP and Susman Godfrey L.L.P. Announce Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Pattern Energy Group Inc. Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

IN RE PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION C.A. NO. 20-cv-275-MN-JLH

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES, WITH CERTAIN EXCLUSIONS DESCRIBED BELOW, WHO HELD CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC. AS OF THE JANUARY 31, 2020 RECORD DATE FOR THE MERGER WITH CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, WERE ENTITLED TO VOTE ON THE MERGER, AND WHO RECEIVED MERGER CONSIDERATION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") to inform you: (a) of a class action lawsuit that is now pending in the Court under the above caption (the "Action") against (i) Pattern Energy Group Inc. ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company"); (ii) former members of Pattern Energy's Board of Directors Alan R. Batkin, Edmund John Philip Browne, Richard A. Goodman, Douglas G. Hall, Patricia M. Newson and Mona K. Sutphen (the "Board" or "Board Defendants"); and (iii) the Company's executives Michael Garland, Hunter Armistead, Daniel Elkort, Michael Lyon, Esben Pedersen, and Christopher Shugart (the "Officer Defendants," and collectively "Defendants"); and (b) that the Action has been certified by the Court to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class. This Notice is not a settlement notice and you are not being asked to submit a claim.

This is a securities class action against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Class Representatives allege that Defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions of material facts in the Definitive Proxy Statement ("Proxy") issued in connection with the Merger. Defendants deny the allegations of wrongdoing asserted in the Action and deny any liability whatsoever to any members of the Class.

Members of the Class are all persons and entities who held Class A common stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. as of the January 31, 2020 record date for the merger with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("Merger"), were entitled to vote on the Merger, and received the Merger consideration; excluding Defendants, their immediate families and trusts and investment vehicles operated by them or for their benefit, and excluding Riverstone Holdings LLC and its affiliates, CBRE Caledon Capital Management and its affiliates, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and its affiliates, and any person or entity that received a legal or beneficial ownership interest in the surviving new entity that emerged from the Merger.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential members of the Class ("Class Members"). If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.PatternEnergySecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator, Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, at:

Pattern Energy Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 6577

Portland, OR 97228-6577

[email protected]

1-855-252-9408

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a Class Member. If you want to remain a Class Member, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Pattern Energy Group, Inc. common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

As a member of the Class you will be represented by Class Counsel, who are listed below. Alternatively, you may remain a member of the Class and elect to be represented by counsel of your own choosing. If you do retain separate counsel, you will be responsible for that attorney's fees and expenses and that attorney must enter an appearance on your behalf by filing a Notice of Appearance with the Court and mailing it to Class Counsel at the addresses below on or before July 31, 2023.

ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP

Andrew J. Entwistle

500 W. 2nd Street, Suite 1900

Austin, TX 78701

Tel.: (512) 710-5960

Fax: (212) 894-7272

ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP

Vincent R. Cappucci

230 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10169

Tel.: (212) 894-7200

Fax: (212) 894-7272

SUSMAN GODFREY L.L.P.

Marc M. Seltzer

1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1400

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Tel.: (310) 789-3100

Fax: (310) 789-3150

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than July 31, 2023 in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Date: May 2, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

URL// www.PatternEnergySecuritiesLitigation.com

