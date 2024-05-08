Enumerate launches Automate AP to help community associations save cost, reduce fraud risk, and improve operational efficiency

Automate AP saves community associations and HOAs up to 75% of their invoice processing costs, while improving employee and vendor experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enumerate, the leading provider of community association management software and payments solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Automate AP, a fully native and comprehensive accounts payable offering that automates invoice ingestion, approval workflows and payment delivery. Automate AP complements Enumerate's AR payments offering to fully automate and streamline inflows and outflows of cash, giving community managers greater visibility and control of their business.

"Current accounts payable processes are inefficient, inaccurate, and bring significant hidden costs to community associations. Manual checks open communities to risk with 63% of organizations facing fraudulent activity via checks1," said Vijay Ramnathan, CEO of Enumerate. "Automate AP was purpose-built to solve these challenges for community associations, and we're excited to bring these cost and time savings to our customers."

Enumerate brings 30+ years of experience designing products specifically for community management associations and homeowners' associations (HOAs). With the launch of Automate AP, they provide an end-to-end community management platform that covers accounting, AR and AP payments, operations management, and resident engagement. With an all-in-one platform, community managers can manage their entire business in one location, ensuring they have full visibility into their operations.

"Community associations spend a lot of time and money processing payments. With Automate AP, we can save our customers up to 75-80% of that cost through automation. This is a huge savings that allows communities to reinvest in areas that benefit residents more directly," said Jill McFarland, head of product at Enumerate. "By leveraging our Enumerate Central platform for accounts payable, reconciliation also happens faster, which improves vendor relationships."

Key Features of Automate AP:

Reduced fraud risk: Cutting-edge fraud prevention technologies supported by an expert fraud team provide defense against ever evolving scams.

Eliminate approval bottlenecks: Automated and customized workflows ensure invoices don't get stuck waiting on internal and board member approvals.

Cost savings: Reduce invoice and processing costs and reallocate to higher value activities for residents.

Reduced human errors: Easy to use workflows automate manual tasks which significantly help reduce human error.

Improved vendor relationships: More accurate and timely payments improve vendor relationships.

Better user experience: All-in-one software reduces the number of platforms employees need to access, making it easier to do their job.

Better environmental impact: Reduce paper invoices and mailings through electronic ingestion, processing and distribution of payments.

If you're interested in learning more about Automate AP, you can visit https://goenumerate.com/products/automate-ap or schedule a demo at https://goenumerate.com/demo.

About Enumerate

Enumerate is the leading provider of community association management software and payments solutions that reduce administrative tasks by over 75% for property management companies and self-managed associations. With tens of thousands of communities and millions of homes managed, Enumerate empowers community association organizations by digitizing and optimizing their accounting processes, operational workflows, payments, and resident engagement. As a result, they can scale business and community growth and operations, improve homeowner and board satisfaction, maximize ROI, and transform the financial reconciliation processes. Enumerate exists to make community management easier. Want to see how? Learn more at www.goenumerate.com.

