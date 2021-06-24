env0 Raises $17 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Infrastructure as Code Automation for DevOps

TEL AVIV, Israel and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- env0, a provider of automated, collaborative remote-run workflow management for cloud deployments, today announced it has closed a $17 million Series A funding, bringing its total funding to $23.8 million. The round was led by M12 - Microsoft's Venture Fund, and included existing investors Boldstart Ventures, Grove Ventures, and Crescendo Ventures. The funds will be used to expand the company's Infrastructure as Code (IaC) platform and accelerate visibility, predictability and governance of cloud deployments as the shift to IaC has been growing dramatically in the last few years.

Cloud automation is replacing the manual processes associated with managing and operating cloud-based IT infrastructure to facilitate the delivery of resources. With many organizations around the world relying on the cloud for critical applications and services, we are entering a new era in which the cloud becomes a double-headed entity that includes both code and cloud resources. Automated cloud management translates to significant time savings and operational efficiencies.

Over the past 12 months, env0 has seen a surge in customer adoption as enterprises capitalize on the value of IaC automation. The new funding will drive DevOps leaders to use env0's collaborative remote-run workflow management platform for Terraform, Terragrunt and other IaC cloud deployments. The company's IaC automation platform enables users and teams to jointly govern cloud deployments using a range of capabilities that improve deployment provisioning. As a category innovator, env0 has brought several industry-firsts to the domain such as multi-framework support; custom flows; IaC GitOps workflows; cost estimation and actual cost monitoring; Policy as Code using the Open Policy Agent, and more.

"After moving our cloud deployments to Terraform, we required an automation layer to streamline both mundane and more advanced IaC automation processes," said Amit Daniel, DevOps Team Lead at JFrog. "We found the env0 platform to be feature rich, offering unique capabilities such as custom flows. In the end, it was a very effective solution that simplified our Terraform workflows and improved collaboration."

"While Infrastructure as Code reduces cloud implementation costs and provisioning time, env0's powerful IaC automation platform significantly simplifies implementation for organizations, dramatically improving governance and collaboration capabilities," said Mony Hassid, Managing Director and EMEA Lead, M12. "The company's team and technology are bringing innovations to market that empower the next generation of cloud deployments."

"The majority of companies today are embracing IaC frameworks, especially Terraform, since manual cloud provisioning is no longer a viable option. However, those frameworks were not built as complete business solutions. env0 is doing to IaC frameworks what GitHub did to Git, providing management, governance and collaboration capabilities," said Ohad Maislish, env0 CEO. "With these innovations we are seeing phenomenal demand and impressive adoption rates. We are pleased that M12 and our existing investment partners supported this round of funding which will take us through our next phase of growth."

About env0

env0 automates and simplifies the governance of cloud deployments for Terraform, Terragrunt and IaC frameworks, offering a collaborative remote-run workflow management. Our powerful solution addresses the need for provisioning and compliance of changing cloud resources. env0 enables users and teams to jointly share configuration templates using remote state file storage to prevent drifts and accelerate code deployment. env0 fully integrates with CI/CD pipelines and VCS tools and delivers full CLI support to ensure a smooth, flawless process. env0 was founded by Ohad Maislish and Omry Hay in 2018 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a U.S. office located in the Silicon Valley. For more information visit http://env0.com or follow @envZero

