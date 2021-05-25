env0 Unveils Intelligent Cost Estimation to Predict and Better Manage Cloud Costs

TEL AVIV, Israel and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- env0 , a provider of automated, collaborative remote-run workflow management for cloud deployments, today announced the ability to estimate cloud automation costs in advance of Terraform, Terragrunt and Infrastructure as Code deployments in AWS, Azure, GCP and other cloud environments. With the launch of env0 Cost Estimation, DevOps engineers are now able to receive an accurate representation of IaC automation deployment expenses prior to orchestration.

There is an ever-increasing number of cloud deployment automation projects across industries whose delivery of mission-critical Web-based services can be constrained by certain factors, including cost, security and compliance. As one of the top IaC automation constraints, costs are often the determining factor in deployment viability. As a result, DevOps administrators and engineers advocate for thorough cost estimating processes as part of the cloud infrastructure planning phase of deployments.

env0 Cost Estimation introduces several capabilities, including cost estimation during deployment, which goes beyond real-time cost monitoring to forecast how much each deployment being planned will cost prior to execution. To enable the feature, the software integrates Infracost open-source cloud estimation software to notify DevOps engineers when changes are made to the IaC platform (Terraform, Terragrid, etc.) and provides expected increases/decreases based on orchestration parameters. When combined with env0's industry-first built-in actual cost capability, it provides a holistic picture of budgetary requirements, both before and after deployments.

"Organizations reliant on agile development understand the importance of financial oversight and the value it brings," said Jim Mercer, Research Director, DevOps & DevSecOps at IDC. "Providing agile and DevOps teams a clear line of sight into cloud pricing by providing both estimation and actual cost data gives them added intelligence towards optimizing cloud infrastructure expenditures."

"Accurate cost estimation must receive high priority when it comes to defining the parameters of planned cloud initiatives," said Ohad Maislish, env0 CEO. "Whether deploying across AWS, GCP or Azure, env0 Cost Estimation allows DevOps professionals to know in advance the costs of required cloud resources to complete mission critical projects at the highest levels of quality possible."

The new Cost Estimation capability is available immediately to env0 customers.

About env0

env0 automates and simplifies the governance of cloud deployments for Terraform, Terragrunt and IaC frameworks, offering a collaborative remote-run workflow management. Our powerful solution addresses the need for provisioning and compliance of changing cloud resources.

env0 enables users and teams to jointly share configuration templates using remote state file storage to prevent drifts and accelerate code deployment. env0 fully integrates with CI/CD pipelines and VCS tools and delivers full CLI support to ensure a smooth, flawless process.

env0 is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with an office in the Silicon Valley.

