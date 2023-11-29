ENVANA REVOLUTIONIZES EMISSION MANAGEMENT, ENABLING STREAMLINED AND SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS

News provided by

Envana Software Solutions and Siguler Guff

29 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

Petronas Upstream Business Contracts Envana Software Solutions for Carbon Emissions Management

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envana Software Solutions, a joint venture between Halliburton and Siguler Guff, announced today it has been contracted by PETRONAS Upstream Business to support the emissions management of their portfolio. This milestone engagement with Envana demonstrates PETRONAS' commitment to sustainability, which helps manage their climate-related risk and supports PETRONAS' ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

PETRONAS' Upstream Business will utilize Envana to measure, track, and report their greenhouse gas emissions. Envana will also enhance PETRONAS' data-driven approach to its decarbonization strategy. Envana's emission management product, Envana Catalyst, offers a centralized and integrated digital solution to facilitate the provision of granular, accurate, and transparent emissions data from PETRONAS Upstream Business' global asset base. Envana Catalyst supports the analysis of emissions sources such as flaring, venting, fugitive emissions, and combustion equipment on each asset. 

Envana is focused on supporting its clients to achieve their emissions reduction targets and ambition to achieve best in class greenhouse gas management. Envana will enhance existing business processes through automation and organization of workflows, the collection and audit of data across multiple constituencies within the company, and the provision of real-time reporting. Envana's powerful API seamlessly and efficiently integrates with existing PETRONAS Upstream Business digital systems to ensure data connectivity and compatibility.

"We are excited to work with PETRONAS Upstream Business in their sustainable emissions management journey," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, a lead director of Envana. "Envana's powerful emission calculation engines, domain specific workflow context and web service APIs will help PETRONAS Upstream Business achieve data driven environmental stewardship.

"Innovative emissions management solutions have positioned Envana as a valuable solutions provider for PETRONAS Upstream Business and for the broader oil and gas industry. This engagement signifies our collective commitment to driving sustainability and environmental responsibility for PETRONAS Upstream Business," said PR Panigrahi, Managing Director and Head of Energy Investments of Siguler Guff and a lead director of Envana.

For more information about Envana and its emissions management solutions, please visit www.envana.com.

About Envana:
Envana provides critical emissions management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to track greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas industry and beyond. It is a joint venture company formed by Halliburton and Siguler Guff, a leading multi-strategy private markets investment firm which has over $16 billion under management, estimated as of September 30, 2023. More information can be found at www.envana.com.

Contacts:

S. Lechin | [email protected]  

Jeffrey Taufield / Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
[email protected] / [email protected]
212-521-4800

Envana.com
LinkedIn

SOURCE Envana Software Solutions and Siguler Guff

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.