Envana Secures Grant for $5.2M DOE Methane Mitigation Technology Project

"Emissions Reduction Technologies at Oil and Gas Production Facilities" Software Innovation

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Envana Software Solutions" (Envana) has been awarded a $4.2 million grant by the "U.S. Department of Energy" (DOE) to advance oil and gas methane monitoring and mitigation technologies. The funding is part of the DOE's Methane Emissions Reduction Program under "Funding Opportunity Announcement" (FOA) 3256: Methane Emissions Reduction Program Oil and Gas Methane Monitoring and Mitigation. The $5,261,685 Envana grant comprises $4,209,348 of federal funding and $1,052,337 of non-federal funding.

“We’re excited to strengthen our position as a leader in emissions and carbon management by integrating critical scientific and operational capabilities. These advancements will empower operators to achieve their methane mitigation targets, fulfill their sustainability objectives, and uphold their ESG commitments with greater efficiency and impact.”

Envana's project, "Software for Methane Leak Detection Using Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) Data to Guide Mitigation" was selected as one of the solutions under Area of Interest 2c: Field Deployment of Emissions Reduction Technologies at Oil and Gas Production Facilities. This project will enable oil and gas operators, Tribes, and other entities nationwide to better reduce, monitor, measure, and quantify oil and gas methane emissions.

Envana offers a robust oil and gas GHG emissions management platform. By seamlessly integrating operational data with methane detection and measurement inputs from multiple sources, Envana delivers accurate emissions quantification and precise source attribution. These insights empower customers to enhance their Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs and implement effective emissions reduction strategies. Designed to align with international standards such as OGMP 2.0, the Envana platform supports customers in building comprehensive methane management systems and showcasing measurable progress toward their sustainability objectives.

With the grant, Envana will further expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and physics-based models. The project will build on these models by integrating production facility sensor data with methane monitoring sensors. This effort aims to improve the accuracy and understanding of methane emissions while enabling faster and more cost-effective remediation through better insights and timely alerts. As part of the project, Envana will further develop partnerships with local universities and organizations to improve methane emissions quantification and understanding, increase transparency for affected communities, develop internship programs, support workforce development, and advance environmental causes.

Envana co-lead director, Nagaraj Srinivasan, stated, "We're excited to strengthen our position as a leader in emissions and carbon management by integrating critical scientific and operational capabilities. These advancements will empower operators to achieve their methane mitigation targets, fulfill their sustainability objectives, and uphold their ESG commitments with greater efficiency and impact."

PR Panigrahi, Managing Director, Head of Energy and Decarbonization Investments at Siguler Guff and Envana co-lead director, added, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Texas universities and industry associations to advance methane management. By leveraging advanced MRV insights and centralized data, we empower the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions, meet regulations, cut costs, and enhance product value, while fostering a future workforce dedicated to environmental protection."

As a result of this project, the Envana emissions management suite will become the industry's first solution to provide a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory. Tailored specifically to oil and gas workflows, the suite will empower operators to adopt a full lifecycle approach to emissions management—spanning planning, operations, and reporting—while driving actionable progress in mitigation efforts.

About Envana:

Envana provides emissions management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to measure, track, forecast, and report auditable greenhouse gas emissions data for heavy industry. Formed as a joint venture between Halliburton and Siguler Guff—a leading private markets investment firm—Envana is committed to providing industry with the solutions to understand their emissions, help meet their reduction goals and unlock the value of sustainable operations. For more information about Envana's emissions management software solutions, visit www.Envana.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:

S. Lechin | [email protected] • 713-487-5717

SOURCE Envana Software Solutions