Envara Health Named Winner of Rabobank's FoodBytes! Pitch 2020 Competition

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envara Health , a venture backed company focused on advanced nutrition, announced today that the company received top honors at Rabobank's FoodBytes! Pitch 2020.

Envara Health claimed first place in the food tech category for its breakthrough structured lipid platform technology that enables the absorption of healthy long-chain fats, calories, and micronutrients without the need for digestion.

"Envara Health was selected as a FoodBytes! Pitch 2020 winner among a record number of 340+ applications globally. FoodBytes! discovers the most innovative and promising startups in food and agriculture so the winners truly represent the future of food," said Anne Greven, Head of F&A Innovation, Rabobank. "This achievement is a testament to the company's strong vision and deep biotech expertise, as Envara Health is a first mover in plant-based healthy fats and brings valuable insight and innovation to nutrition."

To earn FoodBytes! Pitch top honors, winners distinguished themselves from an accomplished group of finalists from around the world. A panel of over 50 industry experts judged entrants on the experience of the team, a focus on addressing major industry challenges, the sustainability impact on people, planet and profit, and early market success and validation. All participants received two weeks of virtual mentorship programming and one-on-one meetings with corporate leaders and investors.

Envara Health will receive $10,000 to support business growth, as well as consulting services from FoodBytes! Pitch member companies.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Rabobank. FoodBytes! is a highly regarded program in the food industry. Being selected the most innovative food tech startup globally, by leading industry investors, is an important validation in our mission of addressing one of the biggest challenges within nutrition," said Jim O'Connell, CEO of Envara Health.

The company's first product, Encala®, is a powder made of plant-based components. It was developed for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and other exocrine pancreatic diseases who struggle with fat malabsorption.

Encala is a taste-neutral, gluten-free, non-GMO powder that can be mixed in a variety of foods and beverages. It is a source of highly absorbable long-chain fats, including the essential fatty acids. Encala has been extensively tested, including within a National Institutes of Health sponsored clinical study , and found to be safe, effective, and well tolerated. Encala can be ordered directly from Envara Health at www.Encala.com .

"Envara Health is pioneering plant-based healthy fat. While much of the industry remains focused on plant-based proteins, we want to lead the next chapter," said O'Connell.

For more detail, please visit https://envarahealth.com or www.Encala.com.

About Envara Health:

Envara Health is bringing breakthrough science, clinical evidence and meaningful health improvements to the field of nutrition. The company is led by a team of life science and clinical nutrition veterans committed to addressing the widespread problem of malabsorption, and the resulting weight, growth and nutritional deficiencies it causes. Our first product, Encala®, is a medical food that provides a source of needed, healthy calories, including the essential fatty acids, in an easily absorbable structure. Encala has been tested in multiple clinical studies, and has also been shown to improve the absorption of other fat and nutrients from corresponding meals. Envara Health's validated structured lipid platform is enabling the development of a suite of precision nutrient products that will address a broad spectrum of disease states, in both humans and animals. To learn more about Envara Health, visit https://envarahealth.com . For more information about Encala, visit www.Encala.com .

Media Contact:

Yuliya Kutuzava

KNB Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Envara Health

Related Links

https://envarahealth.com

