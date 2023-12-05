Enveedo, the Cyber Risk Management Platform for the Middle Market, Closes $3.15M Seed Round to Help Businesses Build and Maintain Cyber Resiliency

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveedo, a cybersecurity company with an innovative approach to integrated risk management, announced today the closing of its $3.15 million seed funding round, led by Silverton Partners, a prominent venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.  The round was also joined by Runtime Ventures and Blu Ventures who are both focused on the cybersecurity industry and contribute relevant operating experience in addition to funding.

The fresh capital will enable Enveedo to accelerate product innovation, attract top talent, and expand the market presence of the company's all-in-one SaaS platform that enables organizations to affordably and seamlessly build and maintain cyber resiliency.

Enveedo's integrated risk management platform guides Security and IT professionals through the process of building their security program. It starts by establishing leadership buy-in, identifying critical assets, and assessing risks using a growing library of API integrations. The platform then provides a tailored strategic roadmap with detailed recommendations and robust reporting. It enables all businesses – especially those with limited resources, capabilities, or expertise – to plan, execute, and continuously evolve an enterprise-grade cybersecurity strategy based on an understanding of their risk posture.

Luciano Salata, CEO of Enveedo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This investment from three prestigious VCs with deep knowledge of cybersecurity is a strong validation of our vision and hard work. With this support, we are poised to accelerate our growth and continue to innovate, improving cyber resiliency for businesses that are in desperate need of help and guidance to protect their crown jewels."

Kip McClanahan, General Partner at Silverton, also shared his thoughts on the investment, saying, "Silverton is thrilled to partner with and support the Enveedo team as they accelerate their growth. What resonated with me is how quickly Enveedo can help customers comprehensively define a CISO-level playbook for identifying and protecting what's most important to the business.  Enveedo's automated workflow then guides their customers along a step-by-step roadmap for achieving their security goals. For businesses operating in today's dynamic threat landscape, Enveedo's product is timely and very impactful."

To learn more about Enveedo's industry-leading Cyber Risk Management Platform, visit enveedo.com.

About Enveedo

Enveedo is a Miami-based cybersecurity company, founded in May 2021. Its Cyber Risk Management Platform is an innovative approach to integrated risk management. The all-in-one platform is a force multiplier that enables IT and security professionals to plan, execute, and evolve a cybersecurity strategy that continuously defends against emerging cyber threats. For more information, visit https://www.enveedo.com/.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners invests in entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for AlertMedia, Apprentice, Billie, Convio, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, Storable, Self Financial, SpyCloud, TrendKite, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Wheel, WP Engine and The Zebra among others. Silverton Partners is Texas's most active early-stage investment group with seven funds and over $640 million assets under management.  For more information, visit https://www.silvertonpartners.com/.

