Enveil and Figure Eight Federal Partner to Deliver Secure Use of Mission-Enhancing Data

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveil , the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Figure Eight Federal (F8F) , provider of the world's most advanced geospatial search engine and global location data feed, today announced a partnership and product integration enabling customers to securely and privately unlock value across a vast collection of anonymized mobile location data. The collaboration will allow F8F's HYDRA AI Analytics Studio to leverage Enveil's encrypted search capabilities when querying F8F's Global Location Data Feed, delivering secure, rapid global spatial insights at the speed of mission.

Bringing together the value of comprehensive data holdings and the power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , the Enveil-F8F partnership is designed to ensure federal organizations can broaden the breadth and scope of intelligence-rich data assets without compromising mission integrity. F8F's HYDRA AI offering is the world's most comprehensive, high-quality mobile location data source, spanning more than 200 countries and with over one billion active users monitoring over 500 billion discrete events around the world every month. Enveil's mission-proven ZeroReveal® solutions encrypt searches, analytics, and machine learning models, allowing customers from secure networks to extract insights from expansive global data holdings while protecting their interests and intent. The secure 'query-in-place' capability mitigates the risk of leveraging third-party assets while expanding HYDRA AI's utility for sensitive use cases.

"This partnership with Enveil will greatly reduce the cost to agencies and enable analysts to gain unmatched situational awareness through our data without having to push petabits of data from the commercial data store to each and every client environment," said Tim Klawa, F8F's head of product. "The integration unlocks the ability of analysts to search data across security domains without revealing the details of what is being searched."

Today's global operating field requires global support built on a foundation of securely-delivered, validated data and intelligence. The joint capabilities delivered by the Enveil-F8F partnership widen the aperture of global data holdings available for mission-sensitive use, giving customers the confidence needed to make data-driven, real-time decisions.

"Data is only as valuable as the insights that can be securely and privately extracted from it, especially when the stakes are at their highest," said Steve Cameron, Chief of Customer Success at Enveil. "This is the reality that national security organizations operate under every day, and we are proud to partner with Figure Eight Federal to ensure its rich, global data holdings can be securely and efficiently leveraged at scale – without the need to lift-and-shift data."

By bringing together two operationally proven solutions, the Enveil-F8F partnership will accelerate intelligence extraction and utilization for a broad range of use cases including threat pattern analysis, movement trajectory, mission planning, and mobility demand modeling. By eliminating the need to lift-and-shift data to trusted networks, the joint offering also enables smaller, resource-constrained teams to securely leverage expanded data holdings to advance mission outcomes.

Representatives from companies will be available to discuss the partnership at the 2024 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference taking place this week [October 28-30] in Omaha. Reach out to Enveil or F8F to schedule a meeting or visit Enveil in the Exhibit Hall [Booth 812].

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use and changing the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, monetization, and Secure AI protect the content of the search, analytic, or model while it's being used or processed. Using these business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities, customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, analyze, and utilize AI across boundaries and silos at scale without exposing their interests and intent or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and Gartner Cool Vendor, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com .

About Figure Eight Federal

Figure Eight Federal is Appen's (APXYY) FOCI-mitigated arm for U.S. defense and intelligence applications. Appen is a leading provider of data enrichment platforms for AI. Known for its precise, use case-specific data sourcing, enrichment, and human-in-the-loop model evaluation, Figure Eight Federal empowers analysts to integrate AI within existing workflows. Appen operates a global data labeling task force of over 1 million in over 170 countries, with expertise in over 235 languages and has been instrumental in providing training data for some of the largest AI initiatives in the world within the tech sector. Visit us at www.f8federal.com .

