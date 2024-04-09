Enveil Partners with Vertosoft to Expand Reach in the Public Sector

Powered by Privacy Enhancing Technologies, the pioneering startup's solutions enable secure data usage at scale to advance mission outcomes

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveil , the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced a partnership and distribution agreement with Vertosoft , a leading software distributor. The agreement empowers Vertosoft to distribute Enveil's ZeroReveal® software solutions to address untapped opportunities with mission partners and expand the company's footprint in the broader Public Sector through access to Vertosoft procurement vehicles and partner network. The collaboration will accelerate the delivery of Enveil's market-leading capabilities for secure and efficient data usage, analysis, alerting, and collaboration.

Powered by Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal solutions change the paradigm of how and where organizations can securely and privately leverage data to unlock value. Analysts and operators can efficiently utilize data across silos and security boundaries in ways that were not previously possible to secure and streamline value extraction and accelerate the timeline for turning raw data into actionable intelligence.

"Organizations in the Public Sector operate in a landscape where collaboration and speed to insight are critical, but security cannot be compromised — this partnership with Vertosoft will broaden the pathways for effectively delivering our COTS software to address these customer needs and accelerate near-term mission impact," said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "By ensuring that sensitive searches, analytics, and machine learning models remain encrypted during processing, our ZeroReveal solutions enable organizations to securely and efficiently use cross-silo data in ways that were not previously possible."

"In this data-driven climate, it has never been more important for federal organizations to prioritize security when leveraging data for mission use cases ranging from search to Secure AI," said Josh Slattery, VP of Technology Sales at Vertosoft. "We are proud to add Enveil to our solution portfolio and look forward to helping Public Sector customers harness the power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies for secure data usage."

At its core, Enveil ZeroReveal is a two-party software system protecting Data in Use by ensuring the content of the search, analytic, or machine learning model — and its corresponding results — are never exposed. Enveil's suite of ZeroReveal products include encrypted search and Secure AI capabilities that enhance decision making, protect privacy, and combat broader national security risks. ZeroReveal is deployed and operational at scale today, validating the substantial impact of PETs for business and mission users.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, monetization, and Secure AI protect the content of the search, analytic, or model while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, analyze, and leverage AI across boundaries and silos at scale without exposing their interests and intent or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and Gartner Cool Vendor, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts , and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

