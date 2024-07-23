Enveil Wins Army Linchpin Contract to Deliver Secure AI

Company's solutions will be used to advance secure AI/ML capabilities for multi-domain operations

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveil , the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced it has been selected to provide Secure AI capabilities in support of Project Linchpin, a U.S. Army initiative focused on delivering a trusted AI/ML operations pipeline. Enveil's software solutions will be used to support the security and operationalization of machine learning in a multi-domain environment. Awarded as a Direct to Phase II SBIR, the contract is the result of an xTech competition. Enveil is one of two companies selected to deliver capabilities for Linchpin.

Powered by breakthroughs in Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's ZeroReveal® Machine Learning solutions will allow Army users to take models that have been trained over sensitive data, encrypt them, and then evaluate them in their encrypted state across data silos and boundaries, including untrusted, lower trusted, or third-party data environments. These capabilities eliminate the need to compromise on the data used to train models while enabling models to be securely leveraged over datasets held in different classifications or trust domains. ZeroReveal enables secure model evaluation to be performed at the tactical edge and secure model training while leveraging data across silos and boundaries, delivering encrypted federated learning — capabilities that are critical for multi-domain activity.

"The Secure AI era is upon us and it is critical that public sector organizations are able to leverage the power of these transformative capabilities without compromising mission interests," said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "Project Linchpin is dedicated to advancing the Army's AI/ML efforts in a secure, trustworthy, sustainable way — we are proud to be selected to work in support of this initiative by delivering capabilities that showcase the broad, mission-enabling impact of Privacy Enhancing Technologies."

By ensuring that machine learning models and the associated results remain encrypted throughout the evaluation and training lifecycles, Enveil ZeroReveal enables mission users to leverage ML models to securely derive insights from data sources across organizational, third-party, and security boundaries, even when using models trained on mission-sensitive data, and when deployed in contested or potentially compromised environments. Leveraging breakthroughs in PETs, Enveil ensures critical information is never exposed, protecting Army mission owners' interests and intentions.

The contract is part of the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research and xTech Programs to identify artificial intelligence innovators and scale solutions across the Army. Led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Army SBIR and xTech prize competitions support a secure, Army-ready AI pipeline.

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use and changing the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, monetization, and Secure AI protect the content of the search, analytic, or model while it's being used or processed. Using these business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities, customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, analyze, and utilize AI across boundaries and silos at scale without exposing their interests and intent or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil's solutions leverage breakthroughs in the utilization of homomorphic encryption and secure multiparty computation, both pillars of the PETs category.

