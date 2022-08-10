envelio's Intelligent Grid Platform automates grid connections in the digital pioneer country Estonia

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enefit Connect OÜ, Elektrilevi OÜ and envelio GmbH are collaborating on a full rollout project in Estonia. Enefit Connect will digitize its network planning processes with the help of the Intelligent Grid Platform enabling them to provide better service quality for Estonian biggest distribution grid operator Elektrilevi. In particular, the process for new connections of distributed energy resources will be completely automated bringing customer service and the speed of the energy transition to the next level.

The project reinforces Elektrilevi's strategy of using digital solutions based on state-of-the-art technologies to make the interconnected grid future-proof for new renewable generation plants and loads such as charging points or heat pumps.

"Further automation of Enefit Connect's grid planning processes will allow us to handle the rising numbers of new connection requests in the most efficient way, while ensuring the best network service for our clients" says Meelis Melder, Head of Planning and Project Management at Enefit Connect OÜ.

The project started in December 2021 and covers the full scope of Enefit Connect's distribution network services to Elektrilevi whose distribution network cover up to 95% of the area of Estonia.

"Besides the technical evaluation and processing of new connection requests, also the planning of grid enhancements is an area where we see great potential in the IGP to support our decision-making process. Technological support is increasingly important to derive optimal investment decisions to guarantee to the society the most cost-efficient solution while securing the highest grid security," says Meelis Melder.

The Intelligent Grid Platform's proprietary algorithms combine smart meter data with topological grid data to create an accurate and always up-to-date digital twin of the grid. This creates a high level of grid transparency and serves as the basis for further automation. In addition, geographical information is integrated into the platform to consider structural restrictions as roads or nature reservations, when automatically planning new grid connections.

"Estonia is a European role model in the field of digitization," says Dr. Simon Koopmann, CEO and co-founder of envelio "Thus we are really excited about the opportunity to take digital grid planning there to the next level with Enefit Connect and Elektrilevi".

envelio is a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and provides the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) to distribution system operators enabling the next phase of the energy transition. Grid planning and operation processes are digitized and automated by envelio's IGP. This automation enables a faster and more cost-efficient integration of renewable generation and charging points for electric vehicles into the energy system. The core of envelio's technology are optimization and machine learning algorithms based on the five PhD theses of the founders. envelio was founded in 2017 and has ca. 70 employees.

envelio's over 35 customers are grid operators including Westnetz, E.DIS (both E.ON group), Vattenfall, Helen, ENEL, Iberdrola, EDP and from now on also Elektrilevi.

Enefit Connect OÜ is part of the Eesti Energia Group that develops and manages various power networks, a high-speed internet network, a modern electric car charging network and a large part of Estonian street lighting. In addition, they provide customers with energy solutions based on advanced technology.

Elektrilevi OÜ is part of the Eesti Energia Group. With 650.000 grid connection points, it is the distribution system operator covering approximately 95% of the Estonian distribution network.

Appendix

Support programme

Renewable Energy Solutions Programme (RES Programme)

With the RES programme, the Energy Export Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) helps German companies in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors enter new markets. Within the framework of the programme, reference plants are installed and marketed with the support of the German Energy Agency (dena). Information and training activities help ensure a sustainable market entry and demonstrate the quality of climate-friendly technologies made in Germany. www.german-energy-solutions.de/res-programm.html

Project partners

German Energy Agency (dena)

The German Energy Agency (dena) is a centre of excellence for the applied energy transition and climate protection. dena studies the challenges of building a climate-neutral society and supports the German government in achieving its energy and climate policy objectives. Since its founding in 2000, dena has worked to develop and implement solutions and bring together national and international partners from politics, industry, the scientific community and all parts of society. dena is a project enterprise and a public company owned by the German federal government. dena's shareholders are the Federal Republic of Germany and the KfW Group. www.dena.de/en

German Energy Solutions Initiative

With the aim of positioning German technologies and know-how worldwide, the German Energy Solutions Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) supports suppliers of climate-friendly energy solutions in opening up foreign markets. The focus lies on renewable energies, energy efficiency, smart grids and storage, as well as technologies such as power-to-gas and fuel cells. Aimed in particular at small and medium-sized enterprises, the German Energy Solutions Initiative supports participants through measures to prepare market entry as well as to prospect, develop and secure new markets. www.german-energy-solutions.de/en

