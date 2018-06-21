EnVen Energy Corporation Announces Appointment of Jeffrey A. Starzec as General Counsel

HOUSTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnVen Energy Corporation ("EnVen") today announced the appointment of Jeffrey A. Starzec as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Steve Weyel, Chairman and CEO of EnVen stated, "I am very pleased that Jeff has decided to join the EnVen management team. Jeff brings exceptional legal expertise with a Gulf of Mexico and international energy background that is a great addition to our executive leadership. Jeff will be an integral part of our efforts in delivering long-term shareholder returns and creating sustainable value."

Mr. Starzec was most recently Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Cobalt International Energy, a position he held since 2011. Prior to Cobalt, Mr. Starzec was a capital markets and securities attorney at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Baker Botts LLP. Mr. Starzec holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About EnVen

EnVen is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and acquisition of primarily crude oil in the deepwater region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, headquartered in Houston, Texas.

