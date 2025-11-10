Enveniam Signs Agreement with LIS Technologies Inc. to Serve as Lead Project Integrator for New Laser-Based Uranium Enrichment Facility

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveniam announced it has signed an agreement with LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST"), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, to serve as the Lead Project Integrator for the design, development, and construction of the LIST laser-based uranium enrichment facility.

Senior Vice President of Nuclear Solutions for BGS, Lou Qualls, Ph.D. (left), and President, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Advisor of LIS Technologies Inc. Christo Liebenberg sign an agreement for Enveniam to be the Lead Project Integrator for the LIST commercial laser-based enrichment facility project.

As the Lead Project Integrator, Enveniam will support all activities related to project execution. A Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, Enveniam was founded in 2022 and combines the capabilities of Boston Government Services (BGS), Strategic Management Solutions Incorporated (SMSI), and Sterling Engineering and Consulting (SE&C) to advance solutions for critical energy missions.

"This is a great opportunity not only for Enveniam and LIST, but also for the nuclear industry and the nation," said Doug Freund, President and CEO of BGS and Executive Officer of Enveniam. "This project is another important element in the effort to recapture America's nuclear energy leadership and establish our energy independence."

"We are very excited about this important partnership. Our technology is poised to dramatically improve enrichment efficiency and add significantly to the domestic supply of uranium for the growing reactor market," said Christo Liebenberg, President, Co-Founder & Chief Technical Advisor of LIST. "We look forward to many years of working with Enveniam to help make our dream a reality."

In December 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy selected LIST as one of six domestic companies to participate in its Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

"Our engineering and technical teams have grown rapidly, with some members being leaders in laser-based technologies globally and subject matter experts in regulatory licensing, facility and IP securities, UF6 systems and isotopes," said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIST. "We are excited about bringing to life the only U.S.-origin and patented technology for laser uranium enrichment. This innovation aims to unleash American Energy by providing the enrichment capabilities needed in our country."

Uranium demand for nuclear reactors is resurging, expected to rise by almost 30% in the next five years, according to the World Nuclear Association, and is driven by massive global energy demands and decarbonization efforts. Lou Qualls, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Nuclear Solutions for BGS, who was instrumental in securing this partnership, said, "This agreement is the culmination of years of vision and collaboration. By uniting our areas of expertise, we're building a facility that will shape the future of nuclear energy.'"

About Enveniam

Enveniam unites companies that are leading the way in advancing the nation's focus on energy dominance and national security through engineering, technology, and expertise. Enveniam provides integrated solutions for the federal government and all major areas of the energy sector, including nuclear, oil, natural gas, renewables, and critical infrastructure. As a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, Enveniam offers the scale, agility, and depth clients need to address the world's most pressing energy and security challenges. For more information, visit enveniamsolutions.com.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries. For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

