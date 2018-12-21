Enventure Announces Favorable IP Case Ruling

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enventure Global Technology, the pioneer in solid expandable technology, today announced the conclusion and entry of a final judgment in a patent infringement lawsuit against competitor Mohawk Energy, Ltd.

Following a bench trial, federal district Judge Gilmore found that Defendant Mohawk's Patch products infringe claims in five Enventure patents. Based on the evidence presented to the Court, the Court further found that Mohawk acted willfully, which entitled Enventure to enhanced money damages, attorneys' fees and costs in excess of $16 million. The Court denied all of Mohawk's claims.

As part of Enventure's relief, the Court entered a permanent injunction order for the duration of the infringed patents. Defendant Mohawk, its officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys, successors, and assigns, and all those in active concert or participation with Mohawk, are enjoined from:

A. producing, manufacturing, marketing, and/or selling Mohawk's Patch products, and

B. further infringement of the claims of Enventure's asserted patents.

"This ruling confirms the strength of Enventure Global Technology's IP, and the steps we will take to defend and enforce our IP portfolio," said Alastair McClean, Enventure's President & CEO.

Houston-based Enventure Global Technology Inc. continues to be the world's leading provider of solid expandable technology solutions for the energy industry. The company has a global presence with operations in North America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe and the Far East. For more information, visit www.EnventureGT.com.

