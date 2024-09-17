Envera Systems Appoints Daniel Ladvocat Cintra as Chief Product Officer

AI and Technology Expert Joins Security Software & Technology Leader to Drive Innovation and Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envera Systems ("Envera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of security software and technology systems announced today the appointment of Daniel Ladvocat Cintra as Chief Product Officer. In this pivotal role, Daniel will spearhead product and technology strategy, development, and innovation to bring Envera into the future and support the evolving needs of its customers.

Daniel Ladvocat Cintra, Envera Chief Product Officer

Cintra brings a wealth of experience to Envera, having previously held leadership positions at Google, successfully co-founded a venture-backed AI startup, and launched several groundbreaking AI-centric products while serving as Product Leader for multiple technology companies. Cintra has a proven track record of driving product excellence and fostering a culture for innovation and collaboration.

"It's fantastic to have Dan onboard and a part of our leadership team," said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO and President at Envera. "His deep expertise in product development and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our market position. We are confident that he'll be a tremendous asset to Envera and our customers."

As CPO, Cintra will oversee the entire product lifecycle from ideation to launch, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that Envera's technology continues exceeding market expectations. He will also be responsible for identifying new opportunities for growth and innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver superior value. The addition of Cintra to the executive team underscores the Company's commitment to enhanced technology and delivering exceptional products that empower their customers and drive progress.

"It's an incredible honor and exciting opportunity to join such a talented team focused on driving innovation and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of Envera's customers," said Daniel. "Together, we'll continue to push boundaries and create security software and technology that makes a meaningful impact."

Envera has offices in Coconut Creek, Florida, and Sarasota, Florida. The Company is accelerating growth in existing markets and nationally while providing best-in-class security solutions and support to customers.

About Envera

Envera is a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations. For more information, visit www.enverasystems.com .

SOURCE Envera Systems dba Hidden Eyes LLC