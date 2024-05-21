Envera Systems Names Dax Brady-Sheehan as Chief Executive Officer

Highly experienced growth executive to lead Envera's continued expansion

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envera Systems ("Envera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security solutions, announced today the appointment of Dax Brady-Sheehan as President and Chief Executive Officer. Brady-Sheehan succeeds Envera Founder Addi Aloya.

Based in Florida, Envera recently completed its seventeenth consecutive year of growth and began accelerating growth outside the Florida market. Brady-Sheehan will be focused on leading Envera's national expansion while continuing to enhance Envera's solution set through both continued organic investment and strategic acquisitions.

"Dax's career has focused on accelerating growth at unique, tech-enabled service and software businesses similar to Envera," said Wind Point Partners Vice President and Envera board member Clayton Finley. "We are thrilled to partner with Dax as we continue to build on the differentiated solutions already in place at Envera today."

Prior to joining Envera, Brady-Sheehan served as President and CEO of Spectrio, a leading provider of customer engagement technology serving more than 100,000 customer locations nationally. During his five-year tenure, the business grew revenues, increased employee headcount, and completed sixteen acquisitions. Additionally, Brady-Sheehan was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Florida Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), and Spectrio was recognized on the Inc 5000, Tampa Bay Fast 50, and Florida Inc 5000 Lists.

In addition to Brady-Sheehan's time at Spectrio, he has held leadership positions at Google, Hearst, and Gannett.

"It's an honor to be joining Envera; the Company has a rich history in the security space at a time when security and privacy are paramount," said Brady-Sheehan. "Envera is poised for continued growth and success, and I can't wait to be a part of it!"

Envera Systems has offices in Coconut Creek, FL, and Sarasota, FL. The Company intends to accelerate growth in existing markets and nationally while providing best-in-class solutions and support to customers.

About Envera Systems

Envera Systems, LLC, is a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations. For more information, visit www.enverasystems.com .

