Envera Welcomes Daniel Babb as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Customer Excellence and World-Class Technology

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envera Systems ("Envera" or the "Company"), a leader in cutting-edge security software and technology, proudly announces the appointment of Daniel Babb as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With vast experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, Daniel Babb joins the executive team to further elevate the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement.

Daniel Babb, COO at Envera

Daniel brings over 13 years of experience leading operations and high growth SaaS while enhancing customer experience through strategic innovations. His vision and approach are set to propel Envera into its next phase of growth, development, and customer excellence.

"Daniel is perfectly aligned with Envera's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service with world-class technology solutions," said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO and President at Envera. "We're thrilled to welcome Daniel to the leadership team. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, drive the company forward, and provide our customers with the best possible experiences."

Under Daniel's leadership, Envera aims to further strengthen its market position by focusing on customer-centric approaches and integrating advanced technologies that optimize operations and support their security systems. Daniel's expertise in streamlining operations and cultivating a culture focused on the customer aligns with the Company's mission to deliver top-tier technologies that address the evolving security needs of clients.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the new role, Daniel said, "I'm honored to take on the role of COO at such a dynamic and forward-thinking company, and I look forward to working with such a talented team. I'm passionate about fostering customer excellence and am excited to leverage cutting-edge technology to support our products and offerings. Together, we will build on the company's strong foundation and explore new opportunities for growth and success."

Envera has offices in Coconut Creek, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, and Dunedin, Florida. The Company is accelerating growth in existing markets and nationally while providing best-in-class security technology and support to customers.

About Envera

Envera is a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations. For more information, visit www.enverasystems.com .

SOURCE Envera Systems