Enveric Biosciences and MagicMed to Participate in June 2021 Investor and Industry Conferences
Jun 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
NAPLES, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel naturally occurring medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, and MagicMed Industries ("MagicMed"), a privately-held biotechnology company focused on creating a library of novel derivative psychedelic molecules such as psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and other molecular derivatives with applications across multiple indications, today announced that David Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enveric, and Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of MagicMed, will be participating in the following investor and industry conferences in June.
On May 24, 2021, Enveric announced a definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed. In June, the senior leadership teams of Enveric and MagicMed along with the MagicMed research and development team will participate in several investor and industry conferences.
Benzinga Capital Conference
Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed
Friday, June 4th at 9:50 a.m. ET
Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/
LD Micro Invitational XI
David Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Enveric
Tuesday, June 8th at 2:30 p.m. ET
Registration: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com
Emerging Growth Conference
David Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Enveric
Wednesday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. ET
Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1469230&tp_key=f8b5116237&sti=envb
Bio Digital Conference
Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed
June 10th-11th and June 14th-18th
Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital
H. C. Wainwright Conference: Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond
Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed
Panel: Drug Discovery and Development of Psychoactive Agents for Psychiatry and Beyond
Thursday, June 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET
Registration: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/
Psychedelic Opportunity Summit
Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed
Tuesday, June 22nd at 3:15 p.m. ET
Panel: The Power of Derivative Molecules for Treating Brain Health
Registration: https://momentumevents.com/psychedelicevent/agenda/
For more information regarding each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric and MagicMed management, please visit the sponsor's conference website or contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel naturally occurring medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.
About MagicMed
MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the Psybrary™, is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the Psybrary™ is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and it is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine. For more information, please visit https://www.magicmedindustries.com/.
