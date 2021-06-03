Enveric Biosciences and MagicMed to Participate in June 2021 Investor and Industry Conferences

NAPLES, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel naturally occurring medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, and MagicMed Industries ("MagicMed"), a privately-held biotechnology company focused on creating a library of novel derivative psychedelic molecules such as psilocybin, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and other molecular derivatives with applications across multiple indications, today announced that David Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enveric, and Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of MagicMed, will be participating in the following investor and industry conferences in June.

On May 24, 2021, Enveric announced a definitive agreement to acquire MagicMed. In June, the senior leadership teams of Enveric and MagicMed along with the MagicMed research and development team will participate in several investor and industry conferences.

Benzinga Capital Conference

Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed

Friday, June 4th at 9:50 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

LD Micro Invitational XI

David Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Enveric

Tuesday, June 8th at 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

Emerging Growth Conference

David Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Enveric

Wednesday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. ET

Registration: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1469230&tp_key=f8b5116237&sti=envb

Bio Digital Conference

Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed

June 10th-11th and June 14th-18th

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

H. C. Wainwright Conference: Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond

Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed

Panel: Drug Discovery and Development of Psychoactive Agents for Psychiatry and Beyond

Thursday, June 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/

Psychedelic Opportunity Summit

Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and CEO of MagicMed

Tuesday, June 22nd at 3:15 p.m. ET

Panel: The Power of Derivative Molecules for Treating Brain Health

Registration: https://momentumevents.com/psychedelicevent/agenda/

For more information regarding each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric and MagicMed management, please visit the sponsor's conference website or contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel naturally occurring medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/ .

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the Psybrary™, is anticipated to be an essential building block from which industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the Psybrary™ is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and it is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine. For more information, please visit https://www.magicmedindustries.com/.

Enveric Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267

[email protected] / [email protected]

Enveric Media Contacts

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630

[email protected] / [email protected]

MagicMed Industries Contact

Natalie Dolphin

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

