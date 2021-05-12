Enveric Biosciences Appoints Dr. Arash Asher to Scientific Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, announced today that it has appointed Arash Asher, M.D., Director of Cancer Rehabilitation and Survivorship at the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center, to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"We believe that Dr. Asher's decision to join Enveric's Scientific Advisory Board gives the Company a significant advantage given his extensive time and expertise at Cedars-Sinai," said David Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Enveric Biosciences. "Our mission at Enveric is focused on improving cancer patients' quality of life through leveraging the power of cannabinoid medicines. Dr. Asher's deep knowledge of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and more should help us achieve this goal of bringing safe, effective care to cancer patients who continue to suffer from their treatment side effects."

Dr. Asher's affiliations with Cedars-Sinai also include serving as Associate Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. His clinical and research interests focus on rehabilitating cancer patients to help restore their maximal functional capacity and quality of life. Additionally, Dr. Asher's expertise is in the non-pharmacologic management of pain, cancer-related fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, neuropathy, exercise prescription for cancer patients and other musculoskeletal problems.

Dr. Asher completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the UCLA / West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs program, as well as a cancer rehabilitation fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

Additional members of Enveric's Scientific Advisory Board include:

Michael J. Zelefsky , M.D. – Professor of Radiation Oncology in the Department of Radiation Oncology, and Chief, Brachytherapy Service, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with a specialization in clinical research

– Professor of Radiation Oncology in the Department of Radiation Oncology, and Chief, Brachytherapy Service, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with a specialization in clinical research Angus Dalgleish , M.D. FMedSci – Foundation Professor of Oncology at St Georges' , University of London . Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy (ICVI)

– Foundation Professor of Oncology at , University of . Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy (ICVI) James Perry , M.D. – Neuro-Oncologist, Sunnybrook Research Institute, and Professor, University of Toronto , with a specialization in clinical research

– Neuro-Oncologist, Sunnybrook Research Institute, and Professor, , with a specialization in clinical research Zvi Vogel , Ph.D. – Professor at the Neurobiology Department of the Weizmann Institute, with a specialization in Cannabinoid research, as well as a patent contributor

Enveric Biosciences held its first Scientific Advisory Board meeting on April 25, 2021, during which the Board discussed and reviewed Enveric's radiodermatitis and glioblastoma clinical development plans in detail. The group supported the Company's plan and the identification of ways to accelerate its research and development programs focused on cannabinoids as a supportive care therapy.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

