Enveric Biosciences Appoints Dr. Douglas D. Lind to Company's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Dr. Douglas D. Lind to its board of directors.

Dr. Lind has more than 30 years of experience working in a variety of life science-related professions, ranging from a former practicing physician, to a senior Wall Street equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dr. Lind currently serves as a co-founder and Managing Partner at Biomark Capital, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based healthcare venture firm, where his investment focus includes cellular therapy, medical imaging, peripheral vascular disease and oncology.

"Enveric is a patient-focused company targeting support care indications for cancer treatment side effects, a goal that we are keen on achieving, which requires the right team," said Dave Johnson, CEO of Enveric Biosciences. "With Dr. Lind's extensive and diverse background working in both healthcare and finance, we are confident that he will add tremendous value in helping Enveric bring better treatment options to cancer patients in need."

Dr. Lind is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He was a practicing physician in Brookline, Massachusetts and was an attending physician at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston, a major teaching affiliate of Tufts University School of Medicine. While there, Dr. Lind completed his residency training in Internal Medicine.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/ .

