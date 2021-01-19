Enveric Biosciences Issues Shareholder Letter Providing Strategic Vision for Advancing Novel Prescription Supportive Care Cancer Therapies

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today issued a shareholder letter from its Chairman and CEO, David Johnson, providing an update on the Company's corporate initiatives and vision.

Dear Shareholders:

On behalf of our executive team and Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to you all for your loyalty and support throughout the process of completing our Nasdaq listing, name change and most recently the closing of our $10 million financing.

We believe that Enveric Biosciences is now well-positioned to execute its vision to extend and enhance quality of life for cancer patients in need through researching and developing novel supportive care therapies that have the potential to add life to patients' years, not just years to their lives.

Our team is working to advance our pipeline and achieve this goal – all the while addressing a significant unmet medical need in the world today. This strategy is intended to enable the clinical teams of oncologists and nurses help patients continuing to suffer from cancer treatments' debilitating side effects.

This is a large market with little to no recent clinical innovation that we are aware of to address these supportive care indications. As a result, patients are forced to suffer agonizing physical and mental side effects from the standard of care cancer treatments, such as radiodermatitis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), depression, pain, and anxiety. These side effects not only impact treatment compliance and patient outcomes, but they also negatively impact patient quality of life.

To address this problem, Enveric's mission is to identify and develop undervalued, under-researched, novel prescription compounds that are naturally occurring or synthetic. Our extensive data suggests that cannabinoid derivatives and other natural active compounds, including psychedelics, can be leveraged across multiple delivery methods for these supportive care indications to serve the patient, mind, and body.

The closing of our recent tender exchange at the end of December 2020 and financings were important milestones, as we believe it positioned us to better accelerate our pipeline's research and development. In 2021, we intend to achieve multiple milestones across several indications with the leadership and expertise of our executive team, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board.

Highly Accomplished Executive Leadership Team, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

We have assembled a deep and diverse executive management team, with leaders who come from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck, Abbott, Baxter and other global healthcare and biotechnology companies. Collectively, our team has successfully led multiple therapies throughout the entire regulatory process, with substantial expertise in product development, dermatology, wound healing, oncology, intellectual property, and the capital markets.

Our Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board members have equally impressive backgrounds; each bringing to bear a passion for excellent patient care, cannabinoids and oncology. Leveraging these experts' knowledge, we believe that Enveric is well-positioned to rapidly advance its pipeline of novel medicines with the aim of becoming an adjunct to standard of care treatments.

Extensive, Innovative Pipeline: Multiple Ways to Serve Patients

There is a large, unfulfilled need in supportive care not only for cancer patients but also for those who suffer from other debilitating illnesses. Enveric's robust portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates span several indications.

Radiation Dermatitis and CIPN - We believe cannabinoid therapy has the potential for positive effects in dermatology indications, such as radiation dermatitis, and on the nervous system, such as in CIPN. We are seeking to partner with leading oncology centers in the U.S. to collaborate on new product formulations across both indications and are working to be in the clinic in 2021.

Glioblastoma Multiforme - Our data suggests that cannabinoids, in combination with other pharmacologic interventions, may have the potential to treat glioblastoma. Our team is working closely with the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH), Center for Cannabis, for approval to move forward with a Phase 1/2 study. We expect to enroll patients in Israel shortly after MOH approval.

As part of our strategy, we intend to partner with leading medical institutions to leverage their strengths in both process and infrastructure to more efficiently bring our novel compounds and therapies to market. This approach should provide a time- and cost-efficient path to commercialization in the best interest of patients and their families, clinicians, and our shareholders.

Public Listing and Recent Financing to Advance Pipeline

We believe that we are well-positioned to accelerate the advancement of our clinical pipeline after closing on our recent $10 million financing. Our strengthened balance sheet and Nasdaq listing should enhance Enveric's financial visibility and provide optionality for further financing and M&A opportunities.

The Opportunity Ahead - Business Development

With a thoughtful and disciplined process, we believe there are many outstanding opportunities to bolster our pipeline and expand Enveric's intellectual property portfolio with compelling assets that are complementary to our patient-first, supportive care focus. We are evaluating other important areas of focus to expand into additional supportive care indications and further build our intellectual property portfolio.

In closing, I want to again extend my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support of our vision and investment opportunity. We strongly believe that supportive care, our targeted market segment, is underserved and has lacked innovation for far too long. We have the right team, strategy and public company platform in place to succeed.

Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website for more information, including our investor presentation.

Thank you for your loyalty and commitment to Enveric Biosciences.

Sincerely,

David Johnson,

Chairman and CEO

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel, cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

