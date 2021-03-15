Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

NAPLES, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that David Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:

M Vest and Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, March 18, 2021 . To attend the conference, register here





. To attend the conference, register here Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, March 25, 2021 . Mr. Johnson will present at 12:30 p.m. ET . In addition to the corporate presentation, Mr. Johnson will participate on the panel The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids at 11:40 a.m. ET . To attend the conference, register here.

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] or your Maxim Group and Benzinga representatives directly.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267

[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Contacts

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630

[email protected] / [email protected]

