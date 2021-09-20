Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform for the mind and body using psychedelics and cannabinoids, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Maxim's Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference

Wednesday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET

Panel titled: Next Gen Psychedelics: Novel Chemical Entities

To attend, register here

Benzinga's Healthcare Small Cap Virtual Conference

Thursday, September 30th at 3:40 p.m. ET

To attend, register here

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to Maxim at [email protected], Benzinga at [email protected], or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

