enVerid Systems to Highlight How Buildings Can Achieve Decarbonization and IAQ with Sorbent Ventilation Technology® at AHR Expo (S9565)

enVerid Systems

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, a leading provider of solutions to reduce the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning buildings, will highlight at AHR Expo new products and tools that enable commercial buildings to achieve decarbonization and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) goals cost effectively.

The enVerid booth S9565 will feature:

enVerid Systems’ family of award winning HVAC Load Reduction modules, including the new HLR 100C.

  • enVerid's award-winning family of HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) air cleaning products, including the newest module engineered to fit inside standard RTU curbs, the HLR 100C.
  • enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®), the underlying technology employed by all HLR modules, and by Daikin Applied in SVT-enabled versions of its Rebel Applied™ packaged rooftop system, and Vision® and Skyline® air handlers (visit Daikin Applied's booth (S7549) to learn more about these products).
  • Individual demonstrations of the public review version of the new ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP) Calculator

"The drivers that shaped last year's market — efforts by ASHRAE and government entities to encourage decarbonization, an emphasis on retrofits, and increasing project cost pressures — are carrying over into 2024," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "enVerid anticipated the shift to smaller project retrofits, first with the HLR 100M and more recently with the HLR 100C, a novel, space saving module that delivers the benefits of SVT to the packaged RTU market. Whether for new or existing, small or large projects, there is an SVT solution that can respond to the new market mandate: deliver IAQ that addresses both health and resilience, while reducing costs and carbon emissions."

A number of recent ASHRAE actions encourage a shift to hybrid ventilation strategies that utilize an optimized mix of outside air ventilation and indoor air cleaning to cost effectively achieve wellness, sustainability and resilience goals:

The publication of Addendum c to 62.1-2022 in October 2023 is especially notable in that it introduced an ASHRAE-approved calculator to simplify IAQ Procedure calculations for engineers.

For a perspective on how these efforts support a new paradigm that focuses on wellness, sustainability and resilience, read our recent Ask the Experts blog post with Dr. Bill Bahnfleth.

Award-Winning HLR Modules
At the 2019 AHR Expo, enVerid's flagship HLR air cleaning module received the HVAC industry's top award, the Product of the Year. The HLR module was recognized as an "industry game changer" for its safe, sorbent-based approach to improving IAQ while reducing ventilation energy consumption and HVAC system first costs. 

At the 2024 AHR Expo enVerid will display its three indoor HLR products:

  • The HLR 200M – The flagship indoor HLR model that removes CO2, VOCs, and other contaminants from indoor air.
  • The HLR 100M – A smaller, versatile HLR model ideal for retrofits. The HLR 100M was awarded Consulting-Specifying Engineer's 2021 HVAC Product of the Year award. 
  • The HLR 100C – A revolutionary new HLR module engineered to fit inside curbs to enable packaged RTU systems to be replaced with smaller tonnage systems that cost less and consume less energy. 

SVT and IAQP – A Cost Saving Combo to Achieve Decarbonization and IAQ
enVerid's SVT, the core technology in HLR modules and other SVT-enabled HVAC systems, is designed to capture carbon dioxide, ozone, and a wide range of VOCs including formaldehyde. When SVT is applied in combination with the ASHRAE 62.1 IAQP, annual HVAC energy use can be reduced by up to 40%, substantially lowering a building's energy intensity and carbon emissions. By safely cleaning indoor air, SVT can reduce outside air requirements by as much as 80 percent. This is an important consideration as outside air is increasingly compromised by pollution and wildfire smoke, and large volumes of outside air are extremely energy intensive to condition. More than 1,000 HLR modules have been designed or installed in a variety of building types including schools, government institutions, arenas, and office buildings around the world. 

About enVerid Systems, Inc.
enVerid Systems' award-winning Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®) reduces the cost and carbon emissions of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning commercial buildings and increases their resiliency to polluted outside air. SVT delivers these benefits by filtering harmful contaminants from indoor air so that indoor air quality can be maintained with less outside air ventilation, which is energy intensive and expensive to condition and may be polluted. Reducing outside air requirements enables building owners to install smaller, less expensive HVAC systems that use less energy and to operate existing HVAC systems more energy efficiently. SVT is available in systems sold by leading HVAC manufacturers such as Daikin and Oxygen8 and in enVerid's HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) modules, which can be easily integrated with HVAC systems from any manufacturer. Over 1,000 HVAC systems with SVT have been designed into commercial, academic, and government buildings globally over the past ten years in full compliance with ASHRAE Standard 62.1 and the International Mechanical Code. SVT can also be used to earn LEED and WELL points. For more information, visit enverid.com.

