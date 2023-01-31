enVerid Systems to Showcase New Tools and Techniques to Achieve Energy-Efficient Ventilation at AHR Expo (#BC 1603)

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, the leader in sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, will highlight new tools and techniques to make it easier to achieve energy-efficient ventilation and building electrification at the 2023 AHR Expo. The enVerid booth BC 1603 will feature:

enVerid's award-winning HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) air cleaning products and core enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®),

Individual demonstrations of enVerid's open-source calculator for ventilation calculations for ASHRAE's Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP),

An overview of the Clean First framework, a holistic approach to achieving Sustainable IAQ.

"Since last year's AHR Expo, there have been many important developments that make it easier for engineers to design commercial buildings to achieve IAQ goals energy efficiently," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "The future is about achieving good IAQ while lowering carbon emissions, and enVerid has collaborated with several partners on integrated solutions that can be used to cost efficiently achieve sustainable IAQ, building decarbonization, and electrification goals."

These important developments since the last AHR Expo include:

ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Ventilation and Acceptable Indoor Air Quality was published with key updates to the Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP) that makes the IAQP easier to apply in commercial building designs.

Daikin Applied added SVT to its Vision and Skyline semi-custom air handlers. This follows the 2021 launch of Daikin Rebel Applied with SVT, which was just named by Retrofit Magazine to its Top 25 Products of 2022 (#5). Visit Daikin Applied (B338) to learn more about these products.

enVerid and six other indoor air quality and energy efficiency leaders published a white paper that lays out a holistic approach to achieving Sustainable IAQ through a four-step process. The paper, which was reviewed by 15 industry experts, has spurred broad interest in IAQ goal setting and measurement and in using complementary technologies to achieve healthy indoor air energy efficiently. 75F (C5257 & C5261), Awair, GIGA/RESET, Oxygen8, PLANLED, and SafeTraces were collaborators on the white paper.

enVerid partnered with cove.tool to include SVT and the ASHRAE IAQP ventilation calculations within its energy optimization platform. cove.tool (B4561), the winner of the 2023 AHR Expo's Innovation Award in the Software category, offers an energy analysis and cost-optimization platform for the AEC industry. Combining SVT with the IAQP improves IAQ, reduces peak heating and cooling loads to help electrify buildings, and reduces ventilation energy use intensity (EUI) to reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs. These benefits are now easy to model using cove.tool.

Award Winning HLR Modules

At the 2019 AHR Expo, enVerid's flagship HLR air cleaning module received the HVAC industry's top award, the Product of the Year. The HLR module was recognized as an "industry game changer" for its safe, sorbent-based approach to improving IAQ while reducing ventilation energy consumption and HVAC system first costs. Since then, nearly 1000 HLR modules have been designed or installed in a variety of building types including schools, government institutions, arenas, and office buildings.

At the AHR Expo enVerid will display its two indoor HLR products:

The HLR 200M – The flagship indoor HLR model that removes CO 2 , VOCs, and other contaminants from indoor air.

– The flagship indoor HLR model that removes CO , VOCs, and other contaminants from indoor air. The HLR 100M – A smaller, versatile HLR model ideal for retrofits. The HLR 100M was awarded Consulting-Specifying Engineer's 2021 HVAC Product of the Year award.

– A smaller, versatile HLR model ideal for retrofits. The HLR was awarded Consulting-Specifying Engineer's 2021 HVAC Product of the Year award. While not displayed, information about the outdoor HLR 200R will also be available.

SVT and IAQP – An energy-efficient combination

enVerid's SVT, the core technology in HLR modules and other SVT-enabled HVAC systems, is designed to capture carbon dioxide, ozone, and a wide range of VOCs including formaldehyde. When SVT is applied in combination with the ASHRAE 62.1 IAQP annual HVAC energy use can be reduced by up to 40%, substantially lowering a building's energy intensity and carbon emissions. By safely cleaning indoor air, SVT can reduce outside air requirements by as much as 80 percent. This is an important consideration as outside air is increasingly compromised by pollution and wildfire smoke, and large volumes of outside air are very energy intensive to condition.

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, helps buildings achieve air quality goals, save money, and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Its flagship HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) modules are award-winning air cleaners that deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. For new HVAC systems, HLR modules also enable immediate capital cost savings. At the core of all HLR modules is enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology® (SVT®), which is uniquely designed to capture gaseous contaminants that degrade indoor environmental quality. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. All HLR modules are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

