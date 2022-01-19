Enverus Announces Key Promotions and Hires Within Its Executive Ranks

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has announced several key executive promotions within its global operation.

Enverus has invested both organically and through acquisitions to create an unprecedented, comprehensive global platform focused across the energy value chain, on both traditional and renewable energy. Enverus empowers companies to transform the traditional way of making decisions, providing access to world-class intellectual capital, innovative cloud technology and collaborative partnerships. It provides value to customers across the entire energy mix with more than 1,400 professionals dedicated to the evolution of the industry and striving to deliver reliable, cost-effective energy to the world and serves more than 6,000 customers across 50 countries.

"Strategic initiatives and growth in the energy industry's ever-changing and transformative environment requires strong leadership and cross-functional support. These incredible individuals will help lead Enverus into the next chapter of success as we help shape the future of energy — the largest market in the world," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus.

Matt Wilcoxson has been named chief growth officer to lead strategic initiatives designed to help customers with their own transformations. Wilcoxson joined Enverus in 2005 and has served in various sales and leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. He has led Enverus' global sales efforts, account management and membership development and has extensive experience in growing new markets and various verticals.

Chris Dinkler is now the chief revenue officer. For the past six years, Dinkler has held various leadership roles within Enverus including senior vice president and general manager for Business Automation, leading the successful integration of four separate acquisitions into one, creating one of the highest growth areas for the company.

Keri Brooke has been named chief marketing officer to support the scale and growth of the company. With strong cross-functional and analytical expertise, a background in product marketing and a passion for driving business growth, Brooke will help propel Enverus' marketing to new heights.

Michael Mroz has been named chief sales officer and will lead sales for specialty markets such as oilfield services, power and renewables, financial markets and trading and risk.

In 2021, David Ranucci was named chief sales officer and has responsibility over the oil and gas operators. Ranucci joined Enverus through the acquisition of RS Energy Group where he was the global head of energy and private equity.

Also in 2021, Meredith Gendell was named chief human resources officer. Gendell's expertise will guide the company to continue to build a world-class culture and human resources best practices around career development, talent acquisition, retention and benefits evaluation.

In June 2021, Enverus was acquired by Hellman & Friedman, a premier global private equity firm. The transaction was previously announced April 13, 2021, and values Enverus at $4.25 billion, including the assumption of debt. Genstar Capital, which had been Enverus' majority owner since 2018, has continued to hold a significant minority stake in the company.

Enverus is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

